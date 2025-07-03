‘I Got the Baby Oil’: Joyful Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Supporters Celebrate Verdict,  Douse Themselves in Oil in Tribute To Lurid and Sex-Sodden Trial

‘If it don’t slip, you must acquit,’ says one Diddy supporter, who was seen spraying shirtless revelers with baby oil outside Manhattan Federal Courthouse Wednesday.

Fans of Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated the hip hop producer’s jury verdict, in which he got off on three of five federal charges Wednesday, with bottles of baby oil, vast quantities of which were seized during federal law enforcement raids of Mr. Combs’ residences last year, prior to his arrest.

After a six week trial, Mr. Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty of the far more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He could still face prison time. On Wednesday afternoon, the judge refused to release Mr. Combs from the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, before sentencing. But Mr. Combs’ friends and family were celebrating that he won’t be facing a life sentence.

Outside the federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan, revelers in various stages of undress were seen spraying one another with bottles of baby oil and rubbing themselves down in front of a scrum of the press and onlookers.

“If it don’t slip, you must acquit… slip ‘n slide on that AstroGlide!” the Combs supporter Tes Harper said outside the Southern District of New York Federal Courthouse while holding a bottle of baby oil and another bottle of personal lubricant.

“Listen, this is consensual oils (sic),” Mr. Harper, holding the bottles to his face, said in a video on X.

(Large amounts of the sexual lubricant Astroglide were also seized from Mr Combs’ property by Homeland Security agents, and were admitted as evidence during his trial.)

One woman, who was confused for “ambush interviewer,” anti-Israel “activist,” and scantily-clad provocateur Crackhead Barney, was seen on social media inviting bystanders to spray baby oil on her person as she jumped up and down while wearing a blue wig and no bra support. In a post on X, Crackhead Barney denied that she was the woman in the blue wig seen in the video.

“I got the baby oil! Baby oil!” the blue-wigged woman screamed as a woman liberally sprayed the mineral oil on her body.

Charlie Lucci, a supporter and family friend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, holds up a shirt as he arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for Combs’ bail hearing following his sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 02, 2025 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Videos posted on X also showed the woman tearing off her blue wig while Mr. Harper removed a bottle of baby oil from inside his suit jacket and doused her in celebration. Eventually, the woman removed her top.

Baby oil figured prominently throughout Mr. Combs’ trial as he faced charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Federal authorities said they recovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil after raiding Mr. Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami, a number that the defense attorney Marc Agnifilo disputed.

Throughout the trial, many of Mr. Combs’s assistants testified that they regularly stocked his hotel rooms with baby oil and AstroGlide lubricant in advance of drug-fueled sexual marathons, which Mr. Combs called “Freak Offs”, that involved his then-girlfriends and male escorts.

People react outside federal court as verdicts are announced during Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Mr. Combs’ former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified that Mr. Combs once requested she get into a baby pool that had been filled with baby oil.

Outside the courthouse, one woman, who identified herself as “an independent journalist,” sported a neon green-colored “A FREAKO IS NOT A R.I.C.O.” T-shirt that had been made and distributed by Charlie Lucci, Mr. Combs’ longtime friend.

“I’m wearing the shirt because this is my cultural moment. I don’t know. I’m probably going to get canceled,” the woman told a Daily Mail reporter.