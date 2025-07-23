‘I Have Been Fighting Islamist Radicals for Well More Than a Decade’: Venture Capitalist Shaun Maguire Defends His Mamdani Comments Amid Backlash

‘ I’m at the point now where I need to tell you a little bit more about my background, my story, so you understand why I care so much about radical Islam,’ the Sequoia Capital partner says.

A prominent venture capitalist is seeking to set the record straight after his comments about New York City mayoral primary nominee Zohran Mamdani drew fierce backlash and accusations of Islamophobia.

“ I’m at the point now where I need to tell you a little bit more about my background, my story, so you understand why I care so much about radical Islam,” said Sequoia Capital partner, Shaun Maguire, in a 45-minute video he shared on X over the weekend.

The 39-year-old was thrust into the spotlight earlier this month after he shared his two cents on a report that the democratic socialist candidate — who was born to Uganda to Indian parents before moving to New York City at age 7 — identified as “African American” in a 2009 college application to Columbia University.

The Wall Street bigwig, whose political musings have led him to amass nearly three hundred thousand followers on X, chalked up Mr. Mamdani’s questionable application response to his upbringing in “a culture that lies about everything” where “It’s literally a virtue to lie if it advances his Islamist agenda.”

Mr. Maguire quickly clarified in a follow-up post that he was not referring to Mr. Mamdani’s Muslim religion, but rather, Islamism, a movement that seeks to instill Islamic principles in social and political systems, which Mr. Maguire accuses Mr. Mamdani of covertly embracing.

Still, Mr. Maguire’s post took off online, drawing hundreds of critics to the comments to condemn his statement as islamophobic and racist. Within days, his remarks ignited a campaign to oust him from Sequoia and caught the attention of the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and other mainstream media outlets.

On Saturday, however, Mr. Maguire set out to tell his side of the story and straighten out the narrative that the media — specifically the Times, who he chides for writing “a hit piece” that was meant “to get me fired from Sequoia Capital” — is getting wrong.

“People think of me as just another tech bro who doesn’t know anything about the world. What can a guy from SoCal that invests in startups know about anything?” Mr. Maguire said in the nearly hour-long video. “Well I’ve done a lot of things that the world doesn’t know about.”

Mr. Maguire went on to divulge various stories of his “past life” he never shared publicly, including his run-in with a thousand pound car bomb while deployed in Afghanistan by the Department of Defense — “When it exploded I literally woke up to pressure waves traveling through my legs,” he said — and being one of the few people granted access to real time translations of every single document that came out of Osama Bin Laden’s compound.

“ I have been fighting Islamist radicals for well more than a decade. I have seen true evil up close and personal. I have been trained in identifying evil and terrorists,” Mr. Maguire said.

Such experiences have guided Mr. Maguire’s opposition to anti-Americanism, radicalism, and most recently, Mr. Mamdani, who last month overtook Governor Cuomo, the frontrunner candidate, to win the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor.

Mr. Maguire dedicated the rest of the video to calling up evidence of Mr. Mamdani’s alleged embrace of radical islamic views, including his sympathetic posts about the Boston Marathon bomber, the pro-Jihad musings of one of Mr. Mamdani’s interns, and Mr. Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the anti-Israel slogan “globalize the intifada,” among other examples.

He also shared similar claims against Mr. Mamdani’s father, Mahmood Mamdani, who works as a professor at Columbia University.

“I’m fine taking the heat, but I just think America is at war right now to be very candid,” Mr. Maguire said. “ Whatever happens to me, I’ll keep fighting.”

The post drew praise from fellow high profile investor, Bill Ackman, who stated that Mr. Maguire’s “important deep dive” on the Mamdanis “should have been done by the media.”

Mr. Ackman further lauded Mr. Maguire for being “an extremely important voice on Israel and other political issues while being a superb venture capitalist” and chided the Times for publishing a piece that “attempts to put pressure” on Sequoia to fire Mr. Maguire.

The Times has not yet responded to the Sun’s request for comment.