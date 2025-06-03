‘I Just Can’t Stand It Anymore’: Elon Musk Decries Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill as an ‘Abomination’

Elon Musk is going public with his true feelings about President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, calling it an “abomination” and shaming every member who voted for it.

Mr. Musk has tepidly been raising questions about the bill in recent weeks, though finally went public with a screed against the legislation in an X post on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Mr. Musk writes. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.

The White House was unconcerned by Mr. Musk’s post, which was sent out as press secretary Karoline Leavitt was briefing reporters on Tuesday.

“The President already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the President’s opinion. This is one big beautiful bill,” she said when asked about the post.

A small band of Republican senators have said they need to see major changes to the bill because of the deficit implications. A new study from the Joint Committee on Taxation — Congress’s in-house scorekeeper — says the bill may add as much as $3.7 trillion to the deficit over ten years.

Over the weekend, Mr. Musk said in an interview with CBS News that he was “disappointed” that Republicans would back such a proposal.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” he said.

Republican senators were questioned on Monday and Tuesday this week about the deficit implications of the bill. The Senate had been on recess all of last week after the House passed the legislation with just two GOP members voting no.

As of Tuesday, there appears to be enough senators to sink the legislation if it were to come to the floor as written. Senator Johnson and Senator Lee says their party is spending far too much on the bill. Senator Paul says he does not want to vote to raise the debt limit, which is included in the package. Senator Hawley is opposed to the current Medicaid reforms that were passed by the House.

After Mr. Musk made his denunciation on Tuesday, Mr. Lee responded with an X post of his own.

“These numbers are nothing short of stunning,” Mr. Lee said of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. “Congress has hollowed out America’s middle class through reckless deficit spending and the inflation it causes.”