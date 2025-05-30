‘I Would Certainly Look at the Facts’: Trump Says He Would Consider a Pardon for Diddy

President Trump says he would consider the possibility of pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is on trial in Manhattan for sex trafficking in a five-count federal indictment that includes salacious claims of hosting drug-fueled sex parties known as “Freak Offs” and of abuse.

“Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” Mr. Trump said when asked about a possible pardon during an Oval Office press conference on Friday.

Mr. Combs, a music producer and rapper, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation of prostitution, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors claim Mr. Combs violently attacked his employees, made them have sex with prostitutes, and ran a “criminal enterprise” with his staff supporting his criminal acts, staying silent while they watched him get violent and protecting him from people who spoke up. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage,” Mr. Trump said, adding that his relationship with Mr. Combs “busted up” when he ran for president the first time.

“I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump has hinted at other possible controversial pardons. Earlier this week he said he is considering pardons for the men convicted in a plot to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer of Michigan. “I did watch the trial. It looked, to me, somewhat of a railroad job, I’ll be honest with you,” Mr. Trump said before adding that the plotters had been drinking and “said some stupid things.”

Mr. Trump also pardoned a reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, this week. The couple, convicted on federal fraud charges, claimed they were targeted for their Christian beliefs.

Since returning to the White House, Mr. Trump has been handing out pardons at a steady clip, including pardoning most of the January 6 defendants. The number of pardons Mr. Trump has granted is only believed to be topped by blanket pardons, like President Carter’s pardon of more than 200,000 Vietnam War draft dodgers shortly after he took office.