ICC Chief Prosecutor Rejects New Sexual Misconduct Claim As ‘Entirely False’

Lawyers for Karim Khan claim a pattern of ‘improper attempts’ to discredit him over his role in the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

Lawyers for the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, are denouncing new accusations of sexual misconduct that were brought by a second woman.

The new accuser came forward during a probe started last year after an aide close to Mr. Khan accused him of forcing her into sexual intercourse on several occasions in 2023 and 2024, including during trips to New York and Paris, as well as at the Hague.

The second woman told the investigators that Mr. Kahn also subjected her to unwanted sexual advances and repeatedly tried to pressure her into having sex with him. She claims it happened when she worked as an unpaid intern for Mr. Khan in 2019.

The law firm Carter-Ruck says the accusations are “categorically denied” by Mr. Khan and are “entirely false.”

In a lengthy statement to the New York Sun, the firm says the second woman, as far as Mr. Khan is aware, is not a complainant in the investigation. “She has been treated as a witness, and only recently, at the tail end of the process, raised new allegations,” the firm states.

The law firm says Mr. Khan has provided investigators with evidence which directly contradicts the account she has given. “That evidence demonstrates that her claims are not only false, but in material respects are bizarre and wholly implausible,” the legal team claims.

Mr. Khan temporarily stepped down from his role in May amid an external probe into the original sexual abuse allegations, which he also denies.

The second accuser told The Guardian that she faced a “constant onslaught” of advances from Mr. Khan. “He shouldn’t have been doing it,” she added, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “He was my employer.”

The woman also claimed Mr. Khan once “groped” her breasts with an unconsented “prolonged” caress.

She says she continued to work for Mr. Kahn and did not report the incidents because she needed a recommendation from him at the end of her internship. She told the paper that she had to “either persevere or leave.”

Mr. Kahn’s lawyers claim “grossly inappropriate and improper attempts” have been made to discredit him and destroy his personal reputation because of his role in the issuing of arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, for their roles in the Gaza war.

The lawyers claim there is an orchestrated campaign to put pressure on and discredit Mr. Khan and the International Criminal Court because of those arrest warrants.

It is unclear how much longer the probe into Mr. Kahn will last but its findings will be used to decide if any action should be taken, including his removal from office.