Iconic Los Angeles ‘Simpsons’ Treehouse Comes Down, Leaving Neighborhood in Mourning  

The end of an era has arrived in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. The beloved, “Simpsons”-inspired treehouse that stood proud in front of TV producer Rick Polizzi’s home for 24 years is being dismantled, piece by piece.

Once a beacon of joy, community, and nostalgia, the famed treehouse has fallen victim to red tape and complaints from neighbors. On Saturday, Mr. Polizzi — who won three Emmys as animation producer for ‘The Simpsons,’ the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history — watched helplessly as what he called a “community staple” was reduced to rubble.

“The city has started a criminal trial on it, and that trial is on Wednesday, and the city is going to make me pay for court costs and is just kind of being a bully,” Mr. Polizzi said in an X post as workers tore down the treehouse behind him. “And so I’m taking it down. We’re paying for it to get taken down so they dismiss the charges.”

The vibrant yellow treehouse, dubbed Boney Island because it was mostly composed of animated skeleton parts made from plastic, was as much a star in the neighborhood as the animated show to which it paid homage. Around Halloween, crowds would gather to marvel at Mr. Polizzi’s larger-than-life creation. Apparently, the charm wasn’t for everyone.

“We did a big Halloween display called Boney Island, and everybody’s been coming by, grown up people saying ‘I was here when I was, you know, 12 and 13,’ and that’s nice to hear,” Mr. Polizzi said. “They have fond memories of the tree house, and I’m thrilled to hear that.”

Local zoning officials and neighbors have opposed the structure for years, arguing about permits, disruptions, and big crowds enjoying the two-story treehouse. One sour neighbor’s complaint even led to criminal charges being filed against Mr. Polizzi. Over the years, Mr. Polizzi said he has spent $50,000 fighting legal battles to save the structure.

“It was free, family-friendly. I just wanted everybody to get together. I like community events, and I thought it brought people together. We didn’t know a lot of neighbors. People keep to themselves, it seems like in some of these communities, and so I did it so we could meet neighbors and hang out and have fun,” Mr. Polizzi said, adding “I would not change a thing. I would do it again in a second.”

The dismantling hasn’t just left the Polizzi family devastated — it’s hit the community like a ton of bricks. More than 6,000 people have signed a petition to try to save it. “The treehouse has been nothing but a positive icon in the neighborhood and a beacon of goodwill for over 20 years and now it has only three weeks left unless the Department of Building and Safety choose to drop their case against the family,” the petition site said in a post last month.

The petition brought a slew of comments from neighbors irate over its looming demise. “What’s the big deal here,” one person named Linda wrote. “Leave well enough alone. The tree house isn’t hurting anyone and seems to bring happiness to those around it. Why mess with this ? Don’t you Karens have anything better to do? Go out and make a positive difference in the world you live in.”

Wrote Quentin: “This is government meddling in things it shouldn’t AS USUAL. It’s a treehouse guys. It is not that serious. Let it be and mind your business for once in your miserable lives!”