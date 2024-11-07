If Trump Does What He Promises These Will Be Four Good Years

Tuesday’s presidential election was the most important in the world since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s third term in 1940: although the Republican nominee that year, Wendell L. Wilkie, was an admirable man and a strong candidate, the Republicans were rigorously isolationist, would never have thought of such measure as Lend-Lease, would not have handled relations with Japan with such finesse as Roosevelt did, and Britain and Canada, though they could not have been forced to surrender, would not have been able to continue in the war against Nazi Germany.

There are many takeaways, almost all of them positive, from Tuesday’s decisive result. The first is the confirmation that the country will not tolerate incompetent and dishonest government. Serious historians of the future will be incredulous that any serious commentators, let alone the incumbent political class, could have imagined that the country would reelect an administration that had admitted illegally over ten million destitute migrants.

They included scores of thousands of violent criminals, and that had multiplied the previous administration’s rate of inflation by six, while executing the greatest military debacle in the history of the United States (Afghanistan), among many other comparable exaltations of public service, and led by a senile president at the head of a corrupt family and a vice president who could not answer a question even from a friendly interviewer. The whole country recalled that per capita average disposable income increased in Trump’s first term by nearly eight percent and declined under his successor by about 3.5 percent.

Whatever faint chance the vice president of that administration had, evaporated when she told a friendly questioner who asked if she had had any policy differences with President Biden that “nothing comes to mind.” That will do as a fair general summary of her entire campaign and her whole vice presidency. Since they could not defend their record, and Ms. Harris couldn’t debunk her own administration, all the Democrats had was Trump-hate, and they had played that shabby card for too long.

No electorate hates a man who has been falsely impeached and defamed as a treasonable agent of a foreign power and has been the subject of false accusations produced by the partisan perversion of the criminal justice system and the intelligence agencies. Nor would any civilized electorate fail to be impressed by a leader so completely unfazed by assassination attempts, as they were by the Roosevelts in 1912 (Theodore) and 1933 (FDR), and Ronald Reagan in 1981. This respect was augmented in Trump’s case by the now notorious fact that neither attempt could have been launched if the administration that he has now defeated had managed the security of the opposition presidential candidate appropriately.

Tuesday’s election ends the grim and inadequate post-Reagan era of the sleazy and gimcrack Clinton “new democracy,” whose last expression will have been Secretary Clinton’s imaginative civics lesson in likening Trump to Hitler; and the groaning boobocracy of George W. “The sucker could go down” Bush, (the sucker was the United States whose president he was). Most importantly, it is the end of the baneful imposition upon America of the Obamas’ fraudulent passive aggressive racism.

Life is a privilege; to be an American is a privilege, a person’s pigmentation, like the color of their hair or eyes, is neither here nor there and Michelle Obama, as an educated American citizen, had a great deal to be proud of in her nationality long before her fellow citizens elevated her husband to the headship of the American people. The implicit racism and ceaseless atomization of American society into endless subgroups incited into misconceived and aggressive self-pity, has finally been crushed at the ballot box by considered and reasoned respect for the enduring greatness and fundamental benignity of America.

The United States is finally shot of the faux eloquent and confected solicitude of the Clintons and the Obamas. Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris were just the final and unworthy detritus of a failed era. Trump has an unambiguous mandate for economic growth and equitable wealth accretion, an indefinite pause in the environmental terror that defames FDR when it is called a Green New Deal, and a foreign policy that is based upon the reinvigoration of the Western alliance, the careful demarcation of the authentic American and Alliance strategic interest, and the provision of a military capability thoroughly adequate for its defense. The incoming administration is pledged to these goals and showed in its first term that he could achieve them.

The late election is also so comprehensive an exposure of the dishonesty and incompetence of almost all of the national political press that unless that formerly somewhat respectable craft is on an irreversible suicide mission, large elements of it will undertake the profound reappraisal that their colossal rejection impels. We can now see more clearly than ever the likely invalidity of the 2020 election result, when concerns arose in most of the swing states about the widespread use of mail-in ballots, which raised questions about the possibility of unverifiable harvested ballots playing a decisive role in the outcome.

None of the national polls were within the apparent presidential popular vote total margin of error, except some unaffiliated with left-wing universities or media outlets: Rasmussen, Trafalgar, and Atlasintel. Trump was not underestimated because of any reluctance of his supporters to answer questions — he was underestimated because of slanted questioning and opinion sampling.

He was not defeated in his debate with Ms. Harris, though he was repetitive about poor foreign countries emptying their prisons and insane asylums to export their occupants to the United States. Ms. Harris never answered the opening question about illegal immigration, and she did not answer Trump’s closing question about why in her nearly full term as vice president she did nothing about achieving the goals that she now espoused. That is what the voters remembered from that “debate.”

People like Oprah Winfrey and the once somewhat plausible historian Michael Beschloss, who predicted the end of democracy and individual freedom with a Trump victory, should be embarrassed and never listened to again on political matters. Incidentally, the always gracious and elegant Melania Trump enjoyed the greatest victory in history for the position of first spouse over Doug Emhoff, (husband of Ms. Harris), and Governor Walz is one of America’s most forgettable vice presidential candidates.

Finally, Tuesday’s election constitutes the greatest and most Homeric single-combat warrior political victory since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s triumph over polio. Trump’s defeat of the press, Wall Street, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley, at the head of a personal following of scores of millions in favor of the reestablishment of America’s highest political traditions makes him, even if it will take many a while to assimilate this fact, one of the gigantic figures in the history of America. It is his habit to do as he promises and if that continues, these will be four good years.