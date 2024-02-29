Ignoring America’s $34 Trillion National Debt, House Democrats Float $5,000 Tax Credit To Send Americans Shopping

The measure would create a $2,500 tax credit for individuals and a $5,000 tax credit for couples, which would be claimable for goods that meet the Federal Trade Commission’s Made in America standards.

Two congressional Democrats are floating a measure that would encourage Americans to buy products made by small businesses in America through a tax credit.

The Made in the USA Tax Credit Act was unveiled by Congressman Ro Khanna and Debbie Dingell during a tour of manufacturing plants at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Investing in American manufacturing drives innovation, prosperity, and progress,” Ms. Dingell said in a statement. “I’m proud to introduce the Made in the USA bill with Representative Khanna to encourage consumers to support the family-owned small businesses here in our communities, and to look to American products first.”

The measure would create a $2,500 tax credit for individuals and a $5,000 tax credit for couples, which would be claimable for goods that meet the Federal Trade Commission’s Made in America standards, meaning “all or virtually all” of the product in question must be made in the United States.

The tax credit would be further focused, being claimable only for the purchase of goods from businesses with fewer than 500 employees and excluding tobacco, firearms, cars, and luxury items.

“This bill will make items more affordable for consumers and help support American businesses and workers,” Mr. Khanna said in a statement. “It’s an important piece of what needs to be a sweeping set of policy actions designed to restore American manufacturing and technology leadership and a call to respect workers who will help our country achieve that goal.”