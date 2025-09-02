Ilhan Omar, Who Entered Congress Nearly Destitute and Mired in Student Debt, Now Worth Tens of Millions

A Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, has seen her net worth surge dramatically since taking office, with she and her husband now appearing to be worth as much as $30 million — a substantial increase from her financial position before entering Congress.

Ms. Omar, a native of Somalia who moved to America as a refugee in 1995, took her seat in Congress in 2019. Her financial disclosure form from 2023 showed a net worth of up to $65,000 split between a savings account and a Minnesota state retirement account. She also reported between $15,0001 and $50,000 of outstanding student loans dating back to 2005.

According to her latest financial disclosure to the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Ms. Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, saw his stakes in two different companies go from $51,000 at the end of 2023 to somewhere between $6 million and $30 million by the end of 2024 — a 3,500 percent increase in the couple’s net worth.

Her itemized asset list includes two companies: ESTCRU, a Santa Rosa, California winery valued at between $1 and $5 million, and Rose Lake Capital, a Washington, D.C. venture capital firm operated by her husband and valued between $5 and $25 million.

The numbers paint a different picture from the one that Ms. Omar has stated publicly in recent months, when she insisted that claims she is worth millions of dollars were “ridiculous” and “categorically false.”

“Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars, which is categorically false,” Ms. Omar told Business Insider in February.

“I am a working mom with student loan debt,” she added. “Unlike some of my colleagues — and similar to most Americans — I am not a millionaire and am raising a family while maintaining a residence in both Minneapolis and DC, which are among the most expensive housing markets in the country.”

Ms. Omar took to X around the same time with a defiant message to her detractors. “My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don’t have stock or own a home, and I am still paying off my student debt,” she wrote in response to an X user who publicly called for more transparency of her finances.

“So, if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements, and you will see I barely have thousands, let alone millions.”