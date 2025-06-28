‘I’m Going To Spin You in Your Grave,’ Knifewielding Skateboarder Tells Transgender Woman: The Police Blotter

Since its inception in the 1830s, the Sun has chronicled crime in the mean streets of the City that Never Sleeps, and to this day, the police blotter – or its digital equivalent – offers fascinating snapshots into lives gone wrong in the myriad neighborhoods of the five boroughs. Our aim here is to chronicle the more curious criminal incidents across New York City that, with local news coverage in retreat, may not otherwise come under a spotlight.

Please remember when perusing this blotter that arrests do not constitute guilt, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Moreover, the reported items are merely a snapshot of a criminal matter– what is known at the time of publishing. In most cases, the persons arrested for breaking the law haven’t been convicted (yet). It’s also possible that the charges brought against them may be reduced or even withdrawn.

MANHATTAN

Midtown: ‘I’m Going To Spin You In Your Grave!’: Skateboarder Wielding Shiv Chases And Threatens Transgender Woman

Nearly a year to the day, a suspected brute on a skateboard was pinched for threatening a transgender woman with homophobic slurs.

The 29-year-old suspect was allegedly shirtless while cruising on his skateboard along Second Avenue when he changed course and followed a woman as she was walking.

While riding on the skateboard , The man allegedly pulled out a sharp object and made a series of threats while and repeatedly using the word “f——t”.

“I told you that I’m going to spin you in your grave you f—ing f——t,” according to the criminal complaint.

The threats caused the transgender victim to “fear death”. The man managed to keep off the radar until May 13. That’s when investigators brought the suspect into custody and slapped him with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated harassment.

Times Square: Slugging Muggers Flash Pistol From Fanny Pack To Bilk Man’s Backpack

Four armed raiders swarmed a man, flashed a gun from a fanny pack and then took off with his backpack.

It was around 4:30 a.m. on May 12, when the thieves (four deep) — including a 35-year-old accused mugger — surrounded a 23-year-old victim on West 42nd Street directly across from Bryant Park. One of the toughs unzipped a fanny pack and made sure their victim saw its contents.

The satchel allegedly contained a black and grey-colored pistol. A suspect then slugged the victim, and another wrestled the young man’s backpack away from him before they all fled. At least two of the crew were caught and booked. Cops managed to recover the pilfered backpack and returned it to the clocked victim. The 35-year-old suspect and his 18-year-old accomplice face multiple counts of robbery.

BROOKLYN

Crown Heights: Pyro Suspect’s Capture Ends Two-Month Torching Spree

A suspected firestarter managed to destroy three homes in close proximity starting mid-December and culminating at the end of January.

At around 6 p.m. on December 15, the accused was said to be inside the Albany Houses — specifically a tower on Park Place where she allegedly took a lighter and set a lamp aflame. The blaze ended up charring throughout the home before it was put out.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on January 20, cops say the suspect allegedly targeted the Bergen Street home.

Once inside, the woman allegedly set pairs of socks atop a hot plate where they instantly caught fire. The burning socks caused the bathroom, living room, closet, shelvings, cabinets — and even the refrigerator — to be charred.

Minutes before noon on January 26, cops say the same alleged arsonist returned to a nearby hi-rise on Troy Avenue. This time, she allegedly struck at the Albany II Houses where she is said to have lit a paper wick and set a mattress on fire.

Somehow the suspect managed to elude capture for months. But her luck ran out on May 6 when she was nabbed and then hit with arson and criminal mischief raps.

DUMBO: ‘That Is My Boyfriend’s Bag’: Breast-Groping Suspect Caught for Spindling Bag Snatch Yarn

A woman — already on her heels for a suspected bag heist — was tagged for pinching and twisting a woman’s left breast.

The alleged perversion occurred at around 1:45 am on May 6 when the 39-year-old was inside of a building on Sands Street. The cops say the woman grabbed a woman’s left breast and twisted her arms and started tugging at her hair. The perverted attack occurred two months after the same woman was accused of thievery.

The suspect allegedly turned a woman into a mark one morning while walking by a heavily trafficked subway hub. Cops say the innocent was passing along York Street and Jay Street intersection at around 8 am on March 4.

Authorities say the assailant allegedly trailed her and then yanked the woman’s bag — containing her laptop and pocketbook. She then allegedly hissed: “That is my boyfriend’s bag! Give it back!”

The suspect faces sexual abuse, forcible touching, attempted assault, and harassment to tack onto the grand larceny and criminal possession case for the bag bilking.

Brownsville: ATV Rider Caught Trying To Flee After Police Cruiser Door Smashup

An alleged dirt biking dirtbag plowed his ATV into none other than an NYPD cop’s cruiser.

Johnny Law was alive and well when a 24-year-old man was allegedly tooling atop a 2013 Suzuki ATV (whose license plate was obscured) around Howard Avenue back at around 4:15 pm on May 11. Cops say the suspect was helmetless when the officer flicked on their light pack to provoke a traffic stop. But the suspect allegedly ignored the blue light prompt.

Instead, the authorities say he revved up the crotch rocket and headed straight to the car. The officer had just opened the cruiser door and that was precisely what the suspect struck. There were some unintentional acrobatics that resulted. The cop suffered head and leg wounds from the door collision and was taken to a local hospital.

Moments after impact, the suspect attempted to flee the crash scene — even allegedly blowing a red light. He was ultimately stopped. After failing to produce a valid license, registration, or insurance — the suspect had the book thrown at him. Twenty charges were brought against the accused ATV motorist including assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an incident, and traffic infractions like failure to wear a helmet or proper goggles or visor.

STATEN ISLAND

Shore Acres: Man Caught Turning Storage Unit Into Tinderbox

A kindling kook was busted for charbroiling a storage unit.

The 49-year-old suspect was inside an Extra Space Storage on Tompkins Avenue back at around 6:15 p.m. on March 24. Cops say the accused was wielding a lighter when he entered a unit and applied the small flame to an article of clothing and then tossed the lit garment onto a sofa. That caused a fire to engulf the unit, endangering the many other storage patrons that were there that day.

It took a week to track the suspect down. When they did, prosecutors hit the man with arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief charges. The suspect was released without a bail set. He’s due back in court on June 18.

Sunnyside: Clumsy Robber’s Lost Cell Phone Leads To Surrender

Cops didn’t have to search far or wide to track down a suspected wrongdoer.

The suspected crook allegedly had ripped off a home on Oswego Street at around 6 a.m. on April 29. Shortly after while in traffic, the 21-year-old was witnessed behind the wheel of a grey Dodge SUV bearing Pennsylvania plates. A woman claimed the man in the SUV bumped her car, according to a law enforcement source. The woman exited her car to assess the potential damage. That led to her jawing with the suspected robber.

The woman blamed him for being tanked and she decided to call 911 to report the DUI. But the suspect wasn’tt going to allow it. He allegedly snatched the phone from her grip and attempted to peel off. But the woman was not done. She attempted to take back her phone. But the crook not only struck her hip and side — he also punched the gas. That forced the woman to be dragged a short stretch before she fell to the ground, scratching up her hands and knees.

When cops arrived they found the woman and a phone. But the phone wasn’t hers. It allegedly belonged to the supposedly liquored-up larcenist. Three hours passed before the accused robber turned himself into police. He faces robbery, grand larceny, assault, and criminal possession of stolen property (for taking the mad motorist’s phone) in his alleged escape. The man pleaded not guilty at arraignment and must return to court on June 17.

Sunnyside: Guilty-Pleading Robber Misremembers Everything But Stealing Cane

He had five years to ponder his alleged misdeeds.

The suspected crook, now 31, was picked up on April 9 for going to town on a home back on the morning of August 12, 2020. On that day, cops say the accused broke into an Ontario Avenue home and stole away with a bunch of valuables, including a picture frame, keys, a knife, a cane, and some grub. Authorities may have let the suspect’s trail go cold. But they finally apprehended the accused and once he was in a room at the 120 Precinct investigators quizzed him about the burglary. The suspect could only recall one of the several stolen items.

He allegedly told investigators: “I do remember the room,” speaking of the home’s foyer. “I did take a cane off the wall.”

The suspect is facing burglary, petit larceny, and criminal trespass for the alleged misdeeds. He pleaded guilty at his arraignment and will be sentenced on June 12, court records show.

QUEENS

Jackson Heights: ‘I Don’t Think She Wants To Go With You!’: Off-Duty Cop Choked Unconscious After Protesting Woman Being Dragging Into Car

A suspected brute was not about to let a cop’s badge stop him. The 23-year-old was allegedly entering a car parked on 81st Street and Northern Boulevard back at around 4:30 am on May 17.

An off-duty cop was strolling by when he claims the suspect, another man and two women were acting odd. One of the gals appeared to be distressed and unwilling to get into the car. The cop flashed his shield and told the driver: “I don’t think she wants to go with you,” referring to the piqued woman, before warning, “Stop dragging the female into the car.” The accused then allegedly shifted his focus from the girl getting in the ride to the off-duty officer.

The suspect allegedly slapped the badge out of the cop’s hands and then shoved him to the ground. He proceeded to allegedly kick the cop in the gut and landed multiple punches to his head. The suspect then grappled with the cop, choking him at the neck and “causing [him] to lose consciousness.” The pugilist then allegedly took off.

It wasn’t until four days later that cops caught up to the man. He was hit with strangulation, assault, and harassment charges. At his arraignment, the suspect pleaded not guilty and was released on a $30,000 surety bond.

THE BRONX

South Bronx: ‘I’m Gonna Spit In Your Face!’: Melee Erupts At Plasma Donation Center

An ornery woman allegedly threatened to do harm to a rival and then, after chasing her around a plasma donation center, she shattered a glass pane.

The 36-year-old accused was inside of the Olgam Life Plasma Center back at around noon on April 27. An employee witnessed the suspect rush one of the managers and blab: “I’m gonna come back here and see you b—!” She also allegedly vowed to do her harm, carping: “I’m gonna spit in your face.”

As the suspect pursued the manager around the donation hub’s premises — authorities say that she attempted to duck into a room. The furious woman tracked her there and then allegedly “hit the glass window” causing it to shatter. Cops busted the woman the same day. Prosecutors charged her with criminal mischief and harassment. The damage also tallied more than $3,000, according to the criminal complaint.

Wakefield: ‘This Is My Bag!’: Wicked Acid-Tossing Bag Snatcher Nabbed

A woman was the victim of a disturbing heist — having been doused with acid and forced to forfeit her property.

The 67-year-old woman was walking on White Plains Road near Nereid Avenue minutes after 7 pm on April 21. She claims that out of nowhere a woman tossed some kind of acidic liquid into her eyes, causing them to burn instantly.

Her 37-year-old attacker then allegedly grabbed the blinded senior and shouted: “This is my bag!” She then took hold of the elderly victim’s bag and took off. Cops quickly pursued the perpetrator and they say that she didn’t submit easily.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspected bag thief started yelling and flailing her arms when officers attempted to place her in custody. The woman was soon booked on robbery, attempted robbery, assault, grand larceny, and resisting arrest among other charges.

She pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on July 1.