The New York Sun

Join
Politics

‘I’m not gonna say I told you so’: Kamala Harris Finally Emerges From Obscurity for Rare Public Appearance

The former vice president and failed presidential candidate is reported to be considering a run for California governor.

Via YouTube
Kamala Harris speaks at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California, April 3, 2025. Via YouTube
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Despite months of being mostly out of the public eye, Kamala Harris claims she’s not going away.

Harris made a surprise speech at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point California on Thursday. “I’m not going to go anywhere,” she told a group of Black female leaders during the rare public appearance.

Without mentioning President Trump by name, she gave a blistering critique of his first few months in office. “We are seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing capitulation to clearly unconstitutional threats,” Ms. Harris said.

She noted the rollback of several policies from the Biden administration. “There were many things we knew were gonna happen,” Ms. Harris told the cheering crowd. “I’m not gonna say, ‘I told you so.'”

She claimed there is a climate of fear in the United States but also hinted at optimism for the future and said, “People are counting on us.” Since leaving office, Ms. Harris has only made a few public appearances. She spoke at the NAACP Image Awards in February after receiving the group’s Chairman’s prize. She was also spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game with her husband Doug Emhoff earlier that month. 

During Thursday’s appearance, Ms. Harris didn’t go into her future plans but she is rumored to consider jumping into next year’s California gubernatorial race. Governor Newsom cannot seek another term due to term limits.

She will make a decision on whether to run by the end of the summer, the Los Angeles Times reports. Ms. Harris is set to deliver remarks at a real estate conference in Australia next month.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use