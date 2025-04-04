‘I’m not gonna say I told you so’: Kamala Harris Finally Emerges From Obscurity for Rare Public Appearance

The former vice president and failed presidential candidate is reported to be considering a run for California governor.

Despite months of being mostly out of the public eye, Kamala Harris claims she’s not going away.

Harris made a surprise speech at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point California on Thursday. “I’m not going to go anywhere,” she told a group of Black female leaders during the rare public appearance.

Without mentioning President Trump by name, she gave a blistering critique of his first few months in office. “We are seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing capitulation to clearly unconstitutional threats,” Ms. Harris said.

She noted the rollback of several policies from the Biden administration. “There were many things we knew were gonna happen,” Ms. Harris told the cheering crowd. “I’m not gonna say, ‘I told you so.'”

She claimed there is a climate of fear in the United States but also hinted at optimism for the future and said, “People are counting on us.” Since leaving office, Ms. Harris has only made a few public appearances. She spoke at the NAACP Image Awards in February after receiving the group’s Chairman’s prize. She was also spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game with her husband Doug Emhoff earlier that month.

During Thursday’s appearance, Ms. Harris didn’t go into her future plans but she is rumored to consider jumping into next year’s California gubernatorial race. Governor Newsom cannot seek another term due to term limits.

She will make a decision on whether to run by the end of the summer, the Los Angeles Times reports. Ms. Harris is set to deliver remarks at a real estate conference in Australia next month.