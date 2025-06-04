 ‘I’m Pretty Tough’: Brother-in-Law of John Gotti’s Grandsons Is Recovering After Alleged Revenge Beatdown for ‘Burgling’ Gotti Family Home

While licking his wounds, Gino Gabrielli, who was busted stealing his relative’s cash and baubles, confirms he was roughed up by Frankie and John Gotti.

He’s standing tall after taking a beating from two descendants of the late mob boss John Gotti.

Gino Gabrielli claims he was walloped by both Frankie Gotti, 27, and John Gotti, 31, — his brothers-in-law and the grandsons of the late Dapper Don — shortly before they were nabbed in the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens in New York City.

“I’m fine, I’m fine,” he repeated.

When informed about some details of the attack, the 31-year-old one-time crony of the mob — whose sister Eleanor Gabrielli married into family dynasty — admitted: “Yeah it did happen.”

It was around 3:15 pm on Monday when responding cops — prompted by a 911 call placed outside of a home on 84th Street, a block away from another Gotti home — found three men involved in a heated dustup.

They would soon identify the double-teamers as Five Families royalty Frankie and John Gotti. And they were allegedly landing a flurry of punches to Mr. Gabrielli’s face.

Officers nabbed the brothers while a dazed Mr. Gabrielli refused medical attention.

On Tuesday, Mr. Gabrielli admitted he’s still a bit tenderized from his alleged clash with the two grandsons (sons of Peter Gotti and nephews of the don’s diva daughter Victoria Gotti), but otherwise OK.

“I got a little bump on my face and my ribs hurt a little bit,” he explained. “But outside of that — I’m pretty tough.”

Gerard Marrone, who represents Frankie Gotti, told the Sun that the assault and harassment rap lodged against the Gotti grandsons won’t stand up to scrutiny.

“I feel very confident that I will get these charges dismissed,” he said.

After they appeared at their arraignment on Tuesday evening in Queens Criminal Court, both Frankie and John Gotti were released without bail and must appear again on August 7, court records show.

The Sun’s attempts to reach John’s attorney were not immediately successful.

As to what fueled the fisticuffs? Mr. Gabrielli winced.

“No comment.”

The family clash with the Gottis may have involved Mr. Gabrielli’s comeuppance. He was busted one day prior, on Sunday, soon after, what law enforcement sources say, he was burglarizing one of the Gotti family homes located on 157th Avenue in Howard Beach.

The man was said to have been captured on CCTV at around 4:15 pm, according to a law enforcement source, breaching the Gotti home by crawling through a bedroom window and, once inside, brazenly swiping an assortment of items.

Specifically, Mr. Gabrielli is accused of taking off with $3,300 cash, a watch, a pair of earrings, a wallet, and a belt that was tucked away inside a box, according to the criminal complaint reviewed by the Sun.

Cops caught up to Mr. Gabrielli and slapped him with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property charges.

Mr. Gabrielli pleaded not guilty at his Monday arraignment and was released without bail. He’s due back in court on July 22.

After being freed, the Gotti grandsons allegedly wanted more than blind justice. So, according to law enforcement, they baited their brother-in-law into a street bout.

Mr. Gabrielli had already made news with the Gottis back in December of 2015, in a federal case that led to the trial and conviction both of him and grandson, Mr. John Gotti.

They were found guilty of torching a Mercedes-Benz that belonged to a rival pizzeria owner who had reportedly outbid them for a catering gig and also refused to make payoffs to an extorting mafioso captain.

Mr. Gabrielli made a video splash then too, supposedly being filmed on a security video highlight reel, at first seen soaking the car with an accelerant and then hot-tailing after his pants became engulfed in flames. Mr. Gabrielli pleaded guilty to the arson.

John Gotti was also sentenced federally to five years for his part in firebombing the car. He was sent away to serve prison time for the incident along with running a lucrative, nearly $2 million prescription drug operation in Howard Beach and Ozone Park.

During the trial, John Gotti had been dating Mr. Gabrielli’s sister, Eleanor. The Sun has learned that John Gotti ultimately tied the knot with the woman and remains Gabrielli’s brother-in-law.

Both Frankie and John Gotti are grandsons of notorious Gambino mob boss John Gotti who earned the moniker “the Teflon Don” for dodging criminal consequences for years.

When he ultimately went to prison for good, the head of the FBI New York office famously opined, “The don is covered with Velcro, and every charge stuck.”

On April 2, 1992, the elder gangster was ultimately convicted on a slew of charges including ordering December 16, 1985, of 70-year-old-mafioso Paul Castellano along with his number two in command, Thomas Bilotti, in front of the Sparks Steak House in Midtown Manhattan.

He died of cancer in 2002 after serving 10 years in a federal lockup.