Impeachment Might Be the Only Path to Justice on Biden

As evidence mounts that President Biden was deeply involved in his son Hunter’s influence-peddling pay-for-play schemes, there’s one clear fact.

At least in the next 18 months, the President will never be brought to justice in a court of law.

His Justice Department and the FBI will never let it happen.

It’s all part of the politicized rule of law under Mr. Biden. That is why impeachment is an important issue.

Unlike the Russian hoax with President Trump, which was a Secretary Clinton campaign ploy and where facts were made up of whole cloth, facts pertaining to the Biden scandal are coming from official Treasury banking reports known as ‘suspicious activity reports’ — and more facts are coming from IRS whistleblowers and reliable FBI informants.

Attorney General Garland’s Justice Department and the FBI are doing all they can to obstruct and suppress the Biden criminal evidence.

It’s a protection racket hiding what looks like a mob-type racketeering operation.

This is why Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s efforts to move the House GOP toward impeachment hearings is so important.

Impeachment may well be the only path to justice.

“I had a meeting today with Kevin McCarthy in his office in the Capitol,” Ms. Greene told us today, noting there are “investigations that are being launched into Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland. And we’re going to hunt that investigation as far as we can. And if it leads to impeachment, the speaker is just fine with it.”

IRS whistleblowers appearing before the House Ways and Means Committee were astonished at the WhatsApp message with Hunter Biden threatening one of his Chinese bankers, noting that his father Joe was ‘sitting’ right next to him during the conversation.

An Assistant United States Attorney apparently opined that there was more than enough probable cause from that communication to search the guest house of the former Vice President, but pulled back on political grounds.

And the FBI — which acted disgracefully with the Trump Russia hoax episode, and continues to act disgracefully during the Biden oversight investigations — has finally allowed Congress to view more 1023 documents that are unclassified, but for some reason totally redacted.

This, of course, coming after the FBI denied that there were any 1023 reports on the Bidens at all.

The Oversight Committee chairman, Congressman James Comer, is doing the Lord’s work in his investigations and in forcing the FBI to at least acknowledge at least some evidence.

Mr. Comer will continue his efforts, he said, telling us “We’re going to do everything we can to get the tapes. And yes, we can send people to foreign countries and we will do that. We may have already done that.”

The evidence accumulating against the Bidens is now moving at warp speed.

That is why the plain-speaking Marjorie Taylor Greene is absolutely right to start preparing the way for impeachment proceedings.

No, the evidence backing the allegations of bribery and criminality is not 100 percent there yet.

Yet Ms. Greene is certainly moving the ball in the right direction.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.