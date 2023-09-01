Impeachment Trial of a Texas Trump Ally, Ken Paxton, To Begin Tuesday

The trial will pit the state’s GOP against itself as Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch ally of President Trump, attempts to defend himself in court.

In Texas, the state senate is set to begin an impeachment effort against Attorney General Ken Paxton in a high-profile trial that will pit the GOP against itself over the alleged crimes of one of the country’s most powerful attorneys general.

The Republican-controlled state house of representatives voted 121 to 23 to impeach Mr. Paxton in May over his allegedly criminal relationship with a real estate developer, Nate Paul, setting the beginning of the trial for September 5.

Mr. Paxton, a strong ally of President Trump, is perhaps best known nationally for his unsuccessful efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin before the Supreme Court. The current trial is unrelated to those efforts.

Mr. Paxton maintained his innocence. He also faces securities fraud charges from 2015 that have not yet been tried and are under investigation by the FBI, which could render other charges.

“The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just,” Mr. Paxton said. “It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning.”

Mr. Paxton is accused of having taken bribes, using his office to help Mr. Paul, and pressuring eight of his deputies to intervene in Mr. Paul’s legal issues — deputies whom he eventually fired.

For helping Mr. Paul, Mr. Paxton allegedly received funds for renovations of one of his homes and help conducting an alleged extramarital affair. Mr. Paxton is also accused of trying to cover up the alleged payments.

The official charges against Mr. Paxton are constitutional bribery, obstruction of justice, making false statements on official records, conspiracy, attempted conspiracy, unfitness for office, and abuse of public trust.

During the impeachment, numerous state Republicans spoke against Mr. Paxton, including a state representative, Charlie Geren, who reported that Mr. Paxton had called him to threaten political “consequences” if he voted to impeach.

Others, like another state representative, Tony Tinderholt, said that they perceive the impeachment as “political weaponization,” defending Mr. Paxton and reiterating what has been his own defense in public.

The jury in the case, the state’s senate, will feature many of Mr. Paxton’s allies as well as a cast of his opponents. Some of these senators have received support for their own campaigns from donors who also supported Mr. Paxton.

The most prominent character in the trial other than Mr. Paxton will be Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, an influential figure in the Senate who shares a base of support with Mr. Paxton and who gave Mr. Paxton’s campaign $250,000 in 2018.

Although both men are staunch allies of Mr. Trump in Texas, they are also political rivals, and Mr. Patrick is aware of the potential liability that acquitting Mr. Paxton could become in the eyes of the public.

Mr. Paxton’s approval in the state has sunk to 27 percent in August from 39 percent in April, according to a poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project.

The same poll found that among those with an opinion on Mr. Paxton’s case, Texans tend to see his actions as justifying his removal from office. Among Democrats, 71 percent say Mr. Paxton deserves removal, and 8 percent say he does not.

Among Republicans, 24 percent of respondents say Mr. Paxton’s actions justify his removal, and 32 percent say they do not. Among independents, 42 percent say Mr. Paxton’s actions justify his removal, and 14 percent say they do not.

The trial has also attracted the attention of national politicians like Mr. Trump, who said, “Free Ken Paxton” in a post on Truth Social after his impeachment, adding, “I will fight for you.” Senator Cruz called the impeachment a “travesty.”