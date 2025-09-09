In a Brazen Strike, Israel Targets Top Hamas Officials at Doha

The pinpoint air attack was aimed at the leaders who were intimately involved in planning the October 7 massacre.

Top Hamas leaders were reportedly killed in an Israeli brazen, pinpoint air attack on the terror organization’s office at Doha, Qatar on Monday.

Among those who were targeted, according to Israeli and Saudi reports, are the commander of the West Bank Hamas branch, Zaher Jabarin, his Gaza counterpart, Khalil al Hayya, top official Khaled Mashaal, and other Qatar-based Hamas bigwigs who were in the office at the time. Confirmation of deaths are yet to be made.

The Israel Defense Force confirmed in a statement that its jets have made the strike at the posh old town section of Doha. Top Hamas officials have long resided in Qatar, a country that also hosts America’s largest Air Force base in the Mideast at Al Udeid.

Unidentified Israeli officials tell reporters that President Trump has personally preapproved the strike in consultations with Israeli officials. “A strike like this couldn’t have been made without consultations with Washington,” Israel’s N-12 television’s military analyst, Nir Dvori, said as news of explosions at Doha started emerging.

Prime Minister Netanayahu, in an official English-language statement posted on X, attempted to distance America from the Israeli operation. “Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” the statement said. “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

In the past, Israel has studiously avoided targeting Hamas officials who reside in Qatar or Turkey. A Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed last July in an Israeli operation at Tehran. In the last few weeks, though, Jerusalem officials made clear that no Hamas bigwig, regardless of their location, is immune.

The attack occurred as backroom negotiations were conducted to end the war and release all hostages. Al Hayya was a top negotiator among the group, which habitually makes decisions by consensus. Most recently, an American proposal for release of all 48 hostages, out of whom 20 are presumed alive, as a preliminary stage in several war-ending agreements.

In the last days the Israeli government of Prime Minister Netanyahu, as well as intelligence officials, have reportedly concluded that Hamas will reject the proposal or will try to gain time. Mr. Trump has characterized his offer as “last warning” to Hamas.

Qatar has denounced the “cowardly” Israeli attack. It has long been home to Hamas’s top officials, whose lucrative standard of living at Doha stands in stark contrast to the misery of Gaza. The leaders who were targeted were intimately involved in planning the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that launched the near two-year war. Qatar’s Al Jazeera has since them been a mouthpiece for Hamas Gaza.

