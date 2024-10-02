In a Nod to Swifties, Walz Wears Friendship Bracelets at Debate with Vance

Even the Harris campaign is cashing in on the trend, selling its own beaded bangles at its online merchandise store.

Eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans are rejoicing — self-proclaimed “Swiftie” himself, Governor Walz, wore friendship bracelets during his debate with Senator Vance on Tuesday night.

The bracelets have become a symbol of Ms. Swift’s fandom since her wildly successful Eras Tour kicked off in 2023.

“Tim Walz wore friendship bracelets on the debate stage and we’re trying to play it cool with the best of them!” the group Swifties for Kamala wrote on X along with a photo of Mr. Walz wearing the bracelets. Swifties for Kamala is one of dozens of affinity groups — along with White Dudes for Harris and YIMBYs for Harris — that have popped up since Vice President Harris announced her campaign.

The Harris campaign is even selling its own friendship bracelets at the Harris-Walz online merchandise store. The Democratic Governors Association staff posted a video on TikTok of governors at this year’s Democratic National Convention wearing personalized friendship bracelets in a nod to Ms. Swift.

Governor Whitmer was given a bracelet that said “Big Gretch,” Maine’s governor Janet Mills was gifted one that read, “The Maine Event,” and Governor Newsom received one that said, “Golden State Gavin.”

Ms. Swift endorsed the Democratic ticket in an Instagram post just minutes after Vice President Harris’s debate with President Trump ended on September 10. Mr. Walz was being interviewed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on live television the moment the endorsement from Ms. Swift was posted online.

“Wow! I’m incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift,” Mr. Walz said when asked to react to the message. “Swifties, you heard it.”

In 2023, as Ms. Swift’s Eras Tour was breaking records for ticket sales around the world, Mr. Walz declared two “Taylor Swift Days” to honor the singer. The days dedicated to her — June 23 and 24 — were those that she was performing in Minnesota. He described her as a multi-talented “musical mastermind,” referencing one of Ms. Swift’s most popular songs.