In Aftershock of Rob and Michele Reiner’s Murder Allegedly at the Hands of Their Son, President Blames ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ 

President Trump suggested Monday that the alleged murder of the filmmaker, Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, resulted from anger that he caused due to his “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

In a widely critiqued TruthSocial post, the president wrote that the acclaimed director failed to see the “new heights” his administration has achieved, which prevented him from recognizing America’s “Golden Age.”

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Mr. Trump wrote.

He then railed against Reiner — who was a long-time and vocal critic of the president — for his outspokenness, before ending the post saying, “rest in peace.”

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” he wrote. “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

On Monday, police arrested the Reiners’ son, Nick Reiner, on suspicion that he stabbed the couple to death during a heated argument. The couple was found Sunday by their daughter, Romy.

While Hollywood is a beacon for criticism directed at Mr. Trump, several of the president’s celebrity fans, including some who had worked with Reiner, offered heartfelt condolences despite their political differences.

“Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me,” actor James Woods wrote in a post on X. “Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

“I am deeply saddened. Every life is sacred and given by God, our creator,” wrote actor and comedian Rob Schneider, who has been an active supporter of Mr. Trump. “I will be praying for his friends and family that they may find solace and peace.”