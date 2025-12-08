In Mea Culpa Tour, Former MAGA Marjorie Taylor Greene Faults Trump for Death Threats Against Her and Her Son

Outgoing congresswoman claims after the president won the 2024 GOP primary, her Republican colleagues started ‘kissing his a**.’

Outgoing Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she remembers the moment that President Trump turned on her.

“I stood for women who were raped when they were 14 years old and the president called me a traitor for that,” the former MAGA devotee said in an interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday evening, referring to her calls to release the Justice Department files on now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Things changed after that.”

Ms. Greene, who recently announced plans to leave Congress in January, has emerged in recent months as one of Mr. Trump’s most vocal Republican detractors. Her relationship with the president was the main topic of discussion during her appearance with Lesley Stahl on the weekly news program.

Ms. Greene’s criticism of Mr. Trump intensified after the administration delayed releasing the Epstein files earlier this year. During his 2024 campaign, Trump had pledged to make the files public upon taking office — a commitment that analysts characterized as a key element of Mr. Trump’s appeal to his MAGA supporters.

After his election, his attorney general, Pam Bondi, pledged to release all the files, but the documents were not forthcoming. Congress voted last month, 427-1, to release the files followed by a unanimous vote in the Senate.

The president responded aggressively to Ms. Greene’s attacks, temporarily labeling her with the nickname “Marjorie Traitor Greene.” During the interview — one of several she has given in recent weeks to express her remorse for backing the president — Ms. Greene revealed that Mr. Trump’s remarks led to death threats targeting both her and her son.

“The subject line for the direct death threats on my son was his words: ‘Marjorie Traitor Greene,’” she said.

After raising these threats with the administration, Ms. Greene stated that Vice President Vance told her he would “look into it.” She said that Mr. Trump’s response was not as kind.

“I did get a personal response from President Trump that I will keep private, but it wasn’t very nice,” she said.

“Give us a hint of what the president said,” Ms. Stahl said in her follow-up.

“It was extremely unkind,” Ms. Greene said.

The congresswoman also said that many of colleagues do not have kind words for the president behind closed doors but started “kissing his a**” once he secured the GOP nomination in the 2024 primary.

“Oh, it would shock people,” Ms. Greene said.

“Well, let’s shock people,” responded Ms. Stahl.

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” the congresswoman said.

In her wide-ranging airing of grievances, Ms. Greene, who is the sole Republican to vote to call the war in Gaza a “genocide,” said that she voted against a recent resolution condemning anti-Semitism because she didn’t think Congress should “get on our knees” and bow to AIPAC.

“I’ve already voted denouncing antisemitism many times before. It’s become an exercise that they force on Congress, and I simply got tired of it,” she said.

Conservatives have criticized Ms. Greene’s appearance on the news program, with MAGA backers viewing her as disloyal and attempting to deflect responsibility as she departs from Congress. Several said they also believe that CBS News only showed interest in interviewing her after she turned against Mr. Trump.

“When @60Minutes is showing @mtgreenee respect you know she’s become a useful idiot for the left,” American Enterprise Institute fellow Marc Theissen said in a post on X.