The secretary of state is one of 34 current and former members of the U.S. government, military, and intelligence communities interviewed for a new film about UFOs.

“The Age of Disclosure,” a startling new documentary, features a dramatic admission from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who lends credibility to persistent reports of mysterious objects violating some of the nation’s most sensitive airspace.

In a new trailer for the film, Mr. Rubio tells director Dan Farah, “We’ve had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities — and it’s not ours.”

Mr. Rubio is one of 34 high-ranking current and former members of the U.S. government, military, and intelligence communities interviewed for the film, which alleges an “80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life.”

After months of speculation following its debut at the SXSW Film Festival, the documentary is set for a worldwide release on Prime Video on November 21. It will also have a limited, Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of “Ready Player One” producer Dan Farah, was produced in secrecy over nearly three years. Mr. Farah gained what he describes as unprecedented, bipartisan access to senior government officials to discuss Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, the government’s official term for UFOs.

“I had to make this film in secrecy and faced numerous hurdles because there are people who would prefer that this film not exist,” Mr. Farah told People magazine. “I could not be prouder for the world to see it.”

The documentary’s most astonishing claim comes from Jay Stratton, described as the former head of the government’s UAP Task Force. “I have seen with my own eyes non-human craft and non-human beings,” Stratton says on camera.

This testimony is supported by other officials, including Congressman André Carson, a Democrat and member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “These are otherworldly things that are performing maneuvers that haven’t been seen,” Mr. Carson says in the trailer.

The film argues that this monumental secret has been intentionally withheld, even from the highest levels of power. Mr. Rubio hints at the complexity of the cover-up, saying, “Even presidents have been operating on a need-to-know basis, but that begins to ramp out of control.”

Mr. Farah believes this secrecy constitutes a massive deception. “This is the biggest disinformation campaign in the history of the U.S. government,” he previously told Entertainment Weekly. “Every single high-level, credible person I interviewed did not think that was right. They knew that was the case, and they did not think it was acceptable.”

The documentary arrives amid a significant shift in how Washington addresses UAPs. Historic bipartisan congressional hearings and the proposed UAP Disclosure Act, championed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, signal a growing demand for transparency. “The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence and unexplainable phenomena,” Mr. Schumer has said.

Mr, Farah was surprised by the consensus among his interview subjects. He noted that they weren’t debating fundamental questions like “Are we alone in the universe?” Instead, their concerns were far more urgent.

“The questions were, ‘What happens if an adversarial nation with bad intentions reverse engineers this technology and weaponizes it before we can figure it out?'” Mr. Farah said. He added that learning about the potential threats from UAPs “left me rattled.”