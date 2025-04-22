Innocence Project Claims To Have New Evidence Scott Peterson Didn’t Kill His Wife, Unborn Child

‘Once the police locked onto Mr. Peterson as the prime suspect, they had no interest in finding evidence showing that someone other than Scott may have abducted Laci Peterson,’ the group’s leader says.

Scott Peterson, who was found guilty for the 2002 murder of his wife and their unborn son, could have another day in court after a prisoner advocacy group claims they have boxes filled with evidence that they believe will clear his name.

The shocking revelation was made in a 400-page petition, which was filed on Friday in a California court by the Los Angeles Innocence Project. The findings were a result of a year-long investigation by the non-profit organization and makes the case to overturn Peterson’s 2004 conviction.

They claim that he was denied due process or a fair trial because the jury never heard evidence that would have exonerated him. They also allege that their findings showed that the prosecutors and the police did not conduct a fair investigation and may have even destroyed crucial evidence, according to a report from ABC News.

In their filing, the LA Innocence Project claims that the death of the Petersons’ unborn child had died later than the date originally claimed during the trial, and that a water movement expert learned after reviewing the case that the body of Laci Peterson was not dumped where cops said in December 2004.

“This new evidence undermines the prosecution’s entire circumstantial case against Petitioner, and shows that the jury relied on false evidence, including false scientific evidence, to convict him,” reads the petition.

The group also claims the discovery of new evidence, as well as witness accounts of two crimes that occurred around the time of Ms. Peterson’s abduction.

“In my opinion, once the police locked onto Mr. Peterson as the prime suspect, they had no interest in finding evidence showing that someone other than Scott may have abducted Laci Peterson because that evidence did not fit with their working theory of the case,” reads a statement from LA Innocence Project Director Paula Mitchell included in the filing.

Ms. Mitchell also claims that investigators at the time had ignored eyewitness accounts and turned a “blind eye” to evidence that would have exonerated Peterson and that press releases by law-enforcement contain information, “indicating to the public that police did not believe Mr. Peterson’s alibi, almost from day one.”

“This created a domino effect and ultimately created a tidal wave of media attention focused on Mr. Peterson as the prime suspect in the case.”

The petition, which asks the court to vacate the judgment and sentencing of Peterson also contains a lengthy declaration from the accused who says he was wrongfully convicted.

“It is important to me that whoever killed my wife and son be found and held accountable,” he said. “If whoever committed such violence against Laci and Conner is still at large they are a danger to public safety.”

“It is also important to me that I clear my name and my family’s name because I did not and could never harm or kill my family.”