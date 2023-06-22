Inside the Feud Between Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest volley of imprecations on the House floor is only the latest in what’s been a long-simmering contretemps between her and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

The feud between Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert is coming to a head today as the GOP conference swerves to avoid an embarrassing impeachment vote sponsored by Ms. Boebert after Ms. Greene called her a “nasty little bitch” on the House floor.

Wednesday, Ms. Greene, of Georgia, reportedly leveled that calumny at Ms. Boebert, of Colorado, during a confrontation on the House floor, according to reporting in the Daily Beast that was later confirmed by Semafor.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” Ms. Greene later told Semafor, adding that the two would never reconcile.

The two arch-conservative politicians have been at war since shortly after the midterms when Ms. Boebert took a dig at her one-time ally over her infamous 2018 suggestion that wildfires in California at the time were caused by space lasers linked to Rothschild bankers — antisemitic conspiracy theories often center on the Rothschilds.

Ms. Boebert launched the first public salvo in what would become an all out war when she derided Ms. Greene to the Associated Press.

“I have been asked to explain MTG’s beliefs on Jewish space lasers, on why she showed up to a white supremacist conference,” Ms. Boebert said. “I’m just not going to go there. She wants to say all these things and seem unhinged on Twitter, so be it.”

This falling out corresponded with the race for Speaker of the House, which saw the two take different sides. Ms. Greene became a vocal supporter of Speaker McCarthy, while Ms. Boebert sided with the holdouts led by Mr. McCarthy’s chief antagonist, Congressman Matt Gaetz.

During the battle for the speakership, Ms. Greene at one point told Ms. Boebert that “you need to stop” in reference to her votes against Mr. McCarthy. Ms. Boebert appeared to respond with obscenities, although the audio accompanying the video of the event is too noisy to make anything out clearly.

The break between the two is, in some ways, emblematic of the larger cleavage developing within the Republican conference between those who sided with more mainstream Republicans and those eager to exert pressure from the most conservative wing of the party.

Since the resolution of the speaker’s race, Ms. Greene, despite her hard-right credentials, has taken a position of elevated importance in the House, sometimes presiding over the House in Mr. McCarthy’s absence.

Some conservative activists and political strategists, like Steve Bannon, have even speculated that Ms. Greene is on the shortlist to become a vice presidential candidate if President Trump wins the nomination for 2024.

Meanwhile, Ms. Boebert, who only narrowly survived re-election despite being in a staunchly conservative district, is seeing her personal life in the headlines after she filed for divorce from her husband Jayson, who was arrested in 2004 for public indecency and lewd exposure, and then again for domestic violence in that same year.

Their eldest son, Tyler, was charged last year with a misdemeanor for “careless driving causing bodily injury” in an auto wreck which caused his passenger to be hospitalized. The charge was later reduced to a “defective vehicle for headlights” ticket.

While Ms. Greene, who herself is recently divorced, was busy being one of Mr. McCarthy’s chief lieutenants, Ms. Boebert strengthened ties to the House members who worked against Mr. McCarthy on the debt ceiling deal.

Wednesday, these two brought their personal fight to the floor, with Ms. Greene deriding Ms. Boebert as ‘a copycat’ who ripped off her own plan to impeach President Biden. The House GOP conference later found an offramp from a potentially embarrassing forced vote on the subject.

Thursday, Republicans are set to vote on Ms. Boebert’s impeachment measure in the Rules Committee, which would send Ms. Boebert’s measure to the Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees, heading off Ms. Boebert’s plan to force a floor vote.

Ahead of the vote, Republicans had been scrambling to find a way to save face because most of the conference saw Ms. Boebert’s impeachment plans as premature.

With the plan to bog down the measure in committees, the GOP is avoiding a floor vote where many within the conference were expected to vote against impeaching the president. It also keeps the measure alive if the conference wants to advance it later.