Internet Addiction Causing ‘Significant Alterations’ to Teenage Brains, New Study Suggests

Internet addiction is emerging as a significant global concern, with average individual screen times reaching three hours per day, and a new study finds heavy use is affecting young people’s personal lives, disrupting relationships, and leading to neglected responsibilities.

The study, conducted by scientists at UCLA, indicates that adolescents addicted to their internet-connected devices experience significant changes in brain function, exacerbating addictive behaviors and hindering normal development. The study highlights the profound impact of internet addiction on the mental, emotional, social, and physical well-being of teenagers, Study Finds reports.

Researchers conducted the 10-year study, concluding in 2023, which involved 237 adolescents officially diagnosed with internet addiction. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, the scientists examined various areas of the brain at rest and during task performance.

The findings revealed increased and decreased activity in different brain regions, with significant changes observed in the connectivity of areas essential for active thinking and decision-making.

The study identified that adolescents’ still-developing brains are particularly vulnerable to internet-associated compulsions, such as constant mouse clicking and excessive social media consumption. The compulsions disrupt brain function, leading to addictive behaviors and impairments in both cognitive and physical abilities. The alterations adversely affect intellectual function, physical coordination, mental health, development, and overall well-being.

Experts highlight the vulnerability of the adolescent brain during this critical stage of development, making it more susceptible to compulsive internet use. The consequences include difficulties in maintaining relationships, dishonesty about online activities, and disrupted eating and sleeping patterns. Sleep disturbances further result in impaired daytime concentration and chronic fatigue.

Beyond brain function, internet addiction in teens is linked to severe issues such as anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Other concerns include cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate material, causing emotional distress and distorted perceptions of reality. Physical health also deteriorates due to sedentary lifestyles, leading to weight gain, obesity, and related health conditions.