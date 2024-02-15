Interview of Hunter Biden Associate Explodes in ‘Shameful Display,’ With Democrats Yelling at Witness Who Claims President Lied

During a closed-door interview with the House impeachment investigators, a former Hunter Biden associate, Tony Bobulinski, was berated by Democrats, who called him a liar and dismissed his claims that President Biden was lying about his role in his son’s business affairs and met with Hunter’s business associates.

“It was raucous,” Congressman Jim Jordan, who was in the room Tuesday, tells the Sun. “I mean, I don’t know how many of these depositions I’ve done, but this one was especially raucous.”

Mr. Jordan and two other committee chairmen — Congressmen James Comer and Jason Smith — have spent more than a year investigating the Biden family.

“Mr. Bobulinski was unshakeable in his testimony today, providing facts Democrats didn’t want to hear,” Mr. Comer says. “Democrats put on a shameful display as they yelled at Mr. Bobulinski, cut him off, belittled him, and threatened him. It’s behavior that I’ve frankly never seen before in a transcribed interview.”

“We will soon release the transcript to provide the American people with transparency about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s shady schemes and Democrats’ efforts to smear him for blowing the whistle,” he adds.

In an interview with NewsMax, Mr. Comer said he had “never seen such witness intimidation.”

“It wasn’t necessarily from the Democrat staff who were leading the deposition. It was from Jamie Raskin, it was from Goldman, it was from Garcia, it was from Crockett,” referring to Democratic members of the Oversight Committee. “They were there, they were wagging their fingers, they were pointing, they were yelling, they were calling Tony Bobulinski a liar, they were telling him to shut up.”

Before Mr. Bobulinski appeared for his interview, the top Democrat on the committee, Congressman Jamie Raskin, told Mr. Comer that Mr. Bobulinski could not be trusted as a truthful witness in the impeachment inquiry.

“Publicly available information about Mr. Bobulinski, including his own contradictory statements, his mysterious ties to the Trump campaign, his refusal to engage with the Committee’s Democratic staff, and his problematic personal finances raise significant concerns about his truthfulness, credibility, and motivations,” Mr. Raskin wrote.

Mr. Raskin says Mr. Bobulinski’s alleged “collaboration” with the Trump campaign makes his testimony irrelevant. Just before the 2020 election, Mr. Bobulinski organized a press conference in coordination with the Trump campaign.

“I am making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family — Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden, and his son Hunter Biden — in dealings with the Chinese,” Mr. Bobulinski said at the time, just before a presidential debate. “I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

During his testimony on Tuesday, Mr. Bobulinski said that the president attended a meeting with his son’s Chinese business partners who were working for a Communist Party-linked energy firm, CEFC.

“For nearly four years, I have tried to tell the American people the truth about serious corruption at the very top of their government,” Mr. Bobulinski told impeachment investigators.

Mr. Bobulinski worked with the younger Mr. Biden at one of the Biden family’s many consulting outfits. This venture — SinoHawk Holdings — involved the first son and the president’s younger brother, James, and was intended to develop infrastructure, energy, and technology partnerships between American firms and entities in Communist China.

“I want to be crystal clear: From my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family,” he said. “His family’s foreign influence peddling operation — from China to Ukraine and elsewhere — sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government.”