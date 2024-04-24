Investigator Dubs Trump and Several Allies as Unindicted Conspirators in Michigan Election Case

President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were also named during testimony on Wednesday as unindicted conspirators in a plot to overturn Michigan’s 2020 presidential election.

In testimony on Wednesday, a state investigator named President Trump and several of his allies as unindicted co-conspirators in a Michigan election interference case.

A special agent of the state’s attorney general’s office, Howard Shock, named Mr. Trump as well as his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and one of his lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, as conspirators in a plot to overturn Michigan’s 2020 presidential election results through forged documents, the Detroit News reports.

Mr. Trump and his allies were named during testimony by Mr. Shock at an Ingham County district court on the sixth day of pretrial hearings related to the election interference investigation by the state’s attorney general, Dana Nessel.

The testimony indicates that, despite not charging them last summer when the state pursued charges against more than a dozen “fake electors,” Ms. Nessel’s office believes that Messrs. Trump, Meadows, and Giuliani participated in a scheme to overturn Mr. Trump’s defeat in Michigan after President Biden beat him by 154,888 votes.

It’s not immediately clear why the state believes the men are unindicted conspirators or whether the prosecutors will charge them, Bridge Michigan notes, including if their role is deemed as minimal and not worth the use of resources.

“It is certainly possible that an unindicted co-conspirator could be charged later up until the statute of limitations runs out,” a former United States attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Barb McQuaid, told the outlet.

As the presidential election approaches, several swing states in addition to Michigan are investigating — or already prosecuting — Mr. Trump’s allies for efforts to claim him as the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, including Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

Mr. Shock said several other unindicted conspirators included Michigan GOP’s chairwoman, Laura Cox, and her legal adviser, Stu Sandler, who called the testimony “outrageous.”

“I stand by the sound legal advice I gave, and these partisan lawfare prosecutions have to stop,” Mr. Sandler said, the Detroit News notes. “Why, in five years of Dana Nessel, are only Republicans the continuing targets of these partisan lawfare prosecutions?”