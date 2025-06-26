Iran Crisis an Urgent Reminder That Border Security Is National Security

Tehran threatens to activate ‘sleeper cells’ within the United States to retaliate against an attack on its facilities.

DANIEL McCARTHY Published: Jun. 26, 2025

The Iran crisis of the past two weeks isn’t just about nuclear weapons — it’s also an urgent reminder that border security is national security.

Tehran’s terrorist agents are a weapon with a much longer reach than any of the mullahs’ missiles.

They’ve been a threat to Salman Rushdie’s life in America and Europe for more than 35 years, and in 2022 an attacker sympathetic to the Iranian government cost the author of “The Satanic Verses” one of his eyes and very nearly his life.

President Trump has been the target of other Iranian plots.

According to court documents, a Pakistani man arrested in Texas last year, Asif Merchant, “indicated an affinity for Iran” when he attempted to hire hitmen to help murder a “political person” believed to be Mr. Trump — a scheme thwarted because the associates he sought to recruit were FBI agents.

A second plot involved an Afghan national, Farhad Shakeri, now on the lam in Iran.

In November, federal prosecutors at Manhattan charged Mr. Shakeri with providing material support for a foreign terrorist organization and planning to kill Mr. Trump on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mr. Shakeri and two associates also stand accused of concocting a plan to murder “a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin who has publicly opposed the Iranian government,” according to Politico.

Incidents like these don’t receive much press attention not only because they’re unsuccessful but also because they’re not very unusual — it’s not news that Iran is a sponsor of terrorist mayhem and murder.

After American forces bombed three Iranian nuclear-program sites on Saturday, NBC News reported Iran had earlier warned Mr. Trump it could activate “sleeper cells” within the United States to retaliate against an attack on its facilities.

The commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Rodney Scott, alerted CBP agents to the danger the country now faces because of the porous border policies of the Biden administration.

“Over the past four years, thousands of Iranian (nationals) have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways,” he wrote in an agency memo.

Fox News Channel reports more than 1,500 Iranians were apprehended illegally entering via the southern border during the Biden years — and more than 700 of them were released into our country after their arrest.

America has bitter experience of terrorism made possible by weak immigration enforcement.

Five of the 19 hijackers who pulled off the worst terrorist attack in our history on September 11, 2001, were in the country on expired visas.

Yet the legal immigration status of the other 14 is at least as much of a scandal — was there really nothing that could be done to screen out these terrorists?

Mr. Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and tightening of border controls and admissions guidelines for foreign students and other legal visitors have outraged liberals, but detecting signs of radicalism before an IRGC or Al Qaeda sympathizer has the opportunity to strike is what’s necessary to prevent another 9/11.

Iran has for decades used Hezbollah and other terrorist proxies to menace Israel and other nearby neighbors, as well as to kill Americans in Lebanon, Iraq and elsewhere.

Liberals in our country think of “globalization” as a benign economic process involving the free movement of capital, people and ideas across borders.

Yet what happens when the people are terrorists, the capital finances their attacks, and the ideas are anti-Semitic and anti-American?

Globalization extends the battlefields of regional wars to our own land and airspace.

The voters who returned Mr. Trump to the White House think globalization has been a raw deal for their livelihoods and a solvent to their communities.

Yet globalization has also changed the nature of war, heightening the need for vigilance at our borders.

Iran doesn’t have missiles that can reach our shores, but it has other weapons that can.

Firmer control over who comes into our country is what’s required to take that weapon away from Iran — and every other dangerous regime.

Israel was able to launch its preventive war against Iran’s nuclear program because it had successfully degraded and largely defanged Hezbollah.

There would be no two-front war for Israel — one over Iran, the other at home.

America is blessed to have two oceans separating us from the conflicts of the Old World and no neighbors who hate us for our religion or way of life.

The security we enjoy on our continent, and throughout the Americas, has been the envy of other great powers for two and a half centuries.

Yet the tranquility our geography and history afford us has to be defended against the dark side of globalization, including the transcontinental terrorism it makes possible.

Winning the wars of the future calls for stopping them from ever getting started within our borders.

