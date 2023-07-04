Is a Landmark Supreme Court Religious Liberty Decision Premised on a Catfish?

A man who is alleged to have requested a website for his gay wedding has been ‘happily married to a woman for 15 years.’ It might not matter.

The deepening mystery of a small but procedurally significant figure at the center of a landmark religious liberty ruling, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, is set to increase scrutiny of the Supreme Court just when the justices begin their summer break. Add the case of the missing litigant to the conundrum of the at-large leaker to the high court’s list of unsolved cases.

303 Creative concerned a Colorado-based graphic designer, Lorie Smith, who wanted to offer her services to couples seeking wedding websites. She was concerned, though, that the Centennial State’s anti-discrimination law would mandate that she engage same-sex couples, a violation of her religious beliefs.

The Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act prohibits any “public accommodations” from denying “the full and equal enjoyment” of goods and services to any customer based on his race, creed, disability, sexual orientation, or other enumerated traits. Ms. Smith argued that it violated the First Amendment, because it compelled speech — in the guise of website design.

In a 6-to-3 opinion authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who hails from Denver, the court agreed, finding that Colorado used “its law to compel an individual to create speech she does not believe.” The court ruled constitutionally founded Ms. Smith’s fear that the “State will force her to convey messages inconsistent with her belief that marriage should be reserved to unions between one man and one woman.”

Justice Gorsuch writes that the “freedom to think and speak is among our inalienable human rights” and that “by allowing all views to flourish, the framers understood, we may test and improve our own thinking both as individuals and as a Nation.” The majority also found that Ms. Smith’s graphics constituted protected speech. After all, Justice Gorsuch writes, a century ago she “might have furnished her services using pen and paper.”

Ms. Smith’s counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom, alleged in court filings that the designer was contacted by someone named Stewart on September 21, 2016, asking for her help with his wedding to someone named Mike “early next year.” The couple expressed interest in having “some design work done for our invites.” Ms. Smith filed her suit in federal court the next day.

That case eventually matured into Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a precursor to 303 Creative. That case was decided on the basis not of the underlying constitutional question — that would have to wait for 303 Creative — but rather the court detected anti-religious animus on the part of the civil rights commission tasked with adjudicating the dispute.

It appears, though, that Stewart is neither gay nor interested in getting married, because he already is wed. The New Republic contacted him, and he explained, “I’m married, I have a child — I’m not really sure where that came from? But somebody’s using false information in a Supreme Court filing document.”

Stewart told the Associated Press that he has been “happily married to a woman for the last 15 years” and that as a designer, he “could design my own website if I need to.” The general counsel and president of Alliance Defending Freedom, Kristen Waggoner, reasoned that “whether that was a troll and not a genuine request, or it was someone who was looking for that, is really irrelevant to the case.”

Colorado’s attorney general, Phil Weiser, who lost 303 Creative, noted that “our position in this case has been there is no website development happening, there is no business operating. This was a made-up case without the benefit of any real facts or customers.” General Weiser calls it a “made up case.”

The identity of Stewart is threaded into Ms. Smith’s standing, or ability to sue in court. Usually, a suit only becomes possible after an injury is suffered, and a party seeks redress. Here, though, Ms. Smith sought to proactively enjoin Colorado from violating her rights, an injury she alleges was inevitable. The high court has ruled that the “threatened enforcement” must be “sufficiently imminent.”

It does not appear, though, as if Ms. Smith’s place in court was tied to the elusive Stewart. The riders of the Tenth Circuit United States Court of Appeals, who heard the case below, did not contest her ability to sue, and neither did Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent. Stewart does not appear at all in the high court’s ruling. Apparently, all agreed on the suit’s viability, if not its disposition.

In a remarkable dissent, Justice Sotomayor, writing for the court’s liberal wing, writes that notwithstanding the court’s ruling, “the meaning of our Constitution is found not in any law volume, but in the spirit of the people who live under it. Every business owner in America has a choice whether to live out the values in the Constitution.”