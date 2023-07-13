The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

Is John Kerry Going Rogue on Climate Agreements?

House growing antsy over the possibility the climate tsar is signing pacts that have yet to come before Congress.

AP/Markus Schreiber
The United States special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, at Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2023. AP/Markus Schreiber
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

President Biden’s climate tsar, John Kerry, testified today before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He said this is a historical moment to grab the opportunity to move to clean energy: “Well, this opportunity to transition to clean energy is without doubt the largest economic opportunity the world has seen since the industrial revolution.”

Even bigger than the industrial revolution? No grandiosity there.

Among other things, Mr. Kerry wants America to spend $100 billion for less developed countries so they can make this grandiose transition to clean energy. He wants to end gas-powered cars and go 100 percent electric by 2035. 

He believes the so-called climate crisis is a threat to our national security. He’s fallen in love with the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which he says has already created 100,000 jobs. He says every step he’s taken is based on the best science available. Phew, breathtaking: I’m gasping for air — for clean air, of course.  

With all this said, by our climate tsar, let me add a couple of notes to his song book. First of all, he’s a Cabinet member who has never been confirmed by the Senate. He’s got a 45-member staff. He jets all around the globe.  

He may well be making climate deals or climate treaties that no one knows about, because it’s basically a rogue operation, and he is not held accountable to anybody. There’s no congressional oversight — and he wouldn’t talk about his operations today before the Foreign Affairs Committee.  

According to the Unleash Prosperity Hotline, the House Oversight Committee chairman, James Comer is hauling Mr. Kerry before his committee to explain how he can unilaterally sign up America for pricey climate agreements. None of this is constitutional. There’s been no congressional appropriation, and basically nobody knows what this guy’s doing.  

Additionally, on the point of science, I want to again refer back to President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers and his Office of Management and Budget, which together just published a white paper that basically says modestly warmer temperatures like 2-4 degrees Fahrenheit has no impact on the economy.  

Over the last 125 years, a 2 percent-plus temperature jump led to estimates of a half of 1 percent loss of GDP. That’s not an annual loss; that’s the loss in the level of output over 125 years. Think we can live with that? Well, we’ve done pretty well over the last century and a quarter, don’t you think?  

Going forward, using UN estimates of a roughly 2 degree-plus or even maybe 4 degree-plus warmer temperatures will again have virtually no economic impact over the next 80-100 years. We’ve talked about this before. This is a CEA/OMB white paper. It is an honest effort to catalog the science.  

There is no industrial revolution for climate purposes. There is no existential threat. There is no banking collapse. There is no need to shut down fossil fuels. 

There is a small warming trend, no denying it, but it is not the apocalyptic vision or version of Mr. Biden or Mr. Kerry or Secretary Yellen or the hordes of greenies inhabiting the Biden administration.  

By the way, talking about science, American technological inventions, innovations, and advances are likely to produce not only declining carbon numbers, as we have been doing, but also fabulous prosperity opportunities for this great country of ours. That is, as long as we stop the Biden command and control central planning policies to turn everything green overnight. 

Maybe somebody like Mr. Comer or whoever will lasso Mr. Kerry, tighten the rope, and tie him up to a good sturdy fence post for the next hundred years.  

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordEventsWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use