‘Is This Guy for Real?’: Massachusetts Voters React to Geoffrey Epstein Mayoral Run

‘No one locally cares about that at all. He’s a dead American, and I’m an alive Australian,’ the candidate says.

No, not that one.



A former theoretical physics professor from Australia, Geoffrey Epstein, is running for mayor of Framingham, Massachusetts. The timing of his campaign couldn’t be worse, with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein surging back into the news following MAGA-world’s demand that the Trump administration release the so-called “Epstein Files.”

The coincidental similarity of the two names already has drawn comical responses online.

“Is this guy for real,” one redditor said on a post along with an image of Mr. Epstein’s campaign flyer. Others have commented, saying “show us the list” and “Bro got cursed with that name.”

The mayoral candidate, who tries to use the first name Geoff, says that locals in Framingham have no issue with his curious name. “No one locally cares about that at all,” he told Politico. He’s a dead American, and I’m an alive Australian.”

Mr. Epstein has previously served on school committees for both Framingham and nearby Newton and says he’s entered the race to tackle major issues such as education, environmental action, and infrastructure.

He’s facing a tough race against the incumbent candidate, Charlie Sisitsky, who has a campaign war chest of $61,000 compared to Mr. Epstein’s $5,000.

But sharing a name of ill repute does not necessarily mean a loss at the polls.

New York State Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, recently won the Democratic primary for a seat on the New York City Council, spoiling the political comeback of former congressman Anthony Weiner.

“My advice to Geoffrey would be to lead with your values and who you are as a candidate,” Harvey Epstein said to Politico. “People will support you if you do the work and follow through.”