Israel, Going It Alone Again, Bestows the World the ‘Gift’ of Nuclear Nonproliferation

Operation Rising Lion is launched by the Jewish state after Iran threatens to leave the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty.

Israel, in an encore of its raids against other terrorist states with radioactive ambitions, is striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. With the regime too close to making good on its apocalyptic threats, Operation Rising Lion is a gift to the world — including, with luck, the Iranian people.

According to press reports on Thursday, Iran has enough uranium to build 15 nuclear bombs within days. Israel’s actions now promise to be what the Conservative Party of Canada’s former leader, Pierre Poilievre, last fall called “a gift by the Jewish state to humanity.”

“For 50 years since radical Islamists took over Iran,” this columnist wrote for The New York Sun in October, “the unelected leaders in Tehran have led chants of ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ while appeasers have shouted back versions of ‘They don’t really mean it.’”

Prime Minister Netanyahu made clear on Thursday night that Iran is “a clear and present danger.” Backing his view is Iran’s insistence on enriching uranium to weapons-grade, rejecting President Trump’s offer to provide nuclear fuel in a version of President Eisenhower’s 1953 Atoms for Peace.

Adding to Israel’s urgency was Thursday’s resolution by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency condemning Iran for not complying with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations. Tehran denounced the measure and said they were forging ahead, warning Israel against intervention.

Iran would, it said in a statement by its foreign ministry and national atomic energy agency, “launch a new enrichment center” and upgrade its equipment. It also threatened to abandon the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Hours later, Israeli jets began their bombing runs. They’ve already eliminated key figures including the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, the commander of its Revolutionary Guard, and a dozen nuclear scientists.

Mr. Trump told Fox News early Friday that Israel informed him of its plans beforehand, but America was not involved. “We remain committed,” he posted on social media, “to a diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue.” He cautioned Iran not to retaliate against Americans.

When Israel destroyed Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981, President Reagan also sought to maintain distance. One of his assistant secretaries of defense, Richard Perle, said that the State Department “got out the obligatory condemnation” of Israel and deployed what Reagan called “the sanctions whip.”

In private, though, Mr. Perle said that Reagan “thought it was a terrific piece of bombing.” The IDF commander of the Osirak raid, General David Ivry, later hung a satellite image of the smoldering reactor on his office wall.

“With thanks,” the Gulf War-era secretary of defense, Vice President Cheney, had signed the photograph, “and appreciation for the outstanding job … on the Iraqi nuclear program in 1981, which made our job much easier in Desert Storm.”

In 2007, Israel again acted alone, destroying a suspected Syrian atomic weapons installation. Like their allies in Tehran today, President Assad’s government denied the charge, telling America’s ambassador it was “a ridiculous story.” The IAEA confirmed that the site was a nuclear reactor in 2011.

The syndicated radio host Mark Levin said on Fox News Channel late Thursday that among those “rooting for Israel” are “the Arab countries who keep their mouths shut and pray to God the Israelis end this regime” in Tehran.

Mr. Levin held out hope for “the Persian people who want their liberty.” They are “in the dungeons of the prisons in Iran,” he said, “rooting for the state of Israel” and Americans “must be and should be too.”

When Israel is “done,” Mr. Levin said, “and hopefully this regime loses its nuclear power and perhaps its head, this will be viewed as one of the greatest acts of preemption for peace in world history.” He noted that Iran has killed thousands and dismissed the belief that America can “manage” it as an atomic nation.

Operation Rising Lion may not garner the praise heaped on Ukraine for Operation Spiderweb, its surprise attack on Russia’s nuclear bombers earlier this month. Keeping an Iranian regime that chants for death out of the nuclear club is a gift. As with Iraq and Syria, humanity owes Israel its thanks.