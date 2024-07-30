Israel, in Attack Defying Advice From Washington, Reportedly Hits Southern Beirut, Possibly Killing a Top Hezbollah Commander

‘The ball is now in Hezbollah’s court,’ an Israeli official says, indicating Israel expects an end to the ever-escalating reprisals.

In a carefully aimed attack Tuesday, Israel’s military, defying Washington, has reportedly targeted at the heart of Beirut a top Hezbollah commander who is considered responsible for the missile attack that killed 12 children Saturday on the Golan Heights.

“The ball is now in Hezbollah’s court,” an unidentified Israeli official told Israeli reporters, indicating that as far as Israel is concerned it expects an end to the ever-escalating reprisals. The official confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces has attacked a target “at the Dahiyeh,” which is Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut. Israeli press reports identify the target as “Hezbollah chief of staff.”

Initial reports say an explosive-laden drone hit a building at the Dahiyeh. Arab reports say the target, identified as Fouad Shukr, has managed to escape. Israeli sources are yet to confirm the success or failure of the attack. Shukr, also known as Hajj Muhssein, is considered the closest adviser to Hezbollah’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah, and the organization’s top military official. He has been sanctioned by the Department of State for his terrorist activities.

Since Saturday, when a Hezbollah attack killed 12 children in the Golan Heights Druze village Majd al-Shams, Washington officials have warned Israel against a reprisal that could involve the entire region. Specifically, members of the Biden administration have warned against any operation at the Lebanese capital. Israeli sources said they updated American counterparts in advance of the Tuesday operation.