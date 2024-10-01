Israel Is Winning the War — Let Them Keep Winning It 

Israel has snapped back from October 7 and is taking the fight to its enemies — who also happen to be our enemies, even if the current administration in Washington does not always realize it.

Israel is defending itself — but it’s also saving Western Civilization. If you haven’t already read Gerard Baker’s opinion piece in today’s Wall Street Journal, go immediately to your computer, or whatever you use to pursue information, and read it.

The title is “Israel Defends Itself – and May Save Western Civilization.” Gerry is an old friend. We used to go back and forth many years ago on the old Mclaughlin Group on Sundays.

He’s a former Editor in Chief of the Wall Street Journal and he wrote a truth-telling article.

All I can do is quote a few lines, express my complete support, and hope that those of you who haven’t read it will go out and read it as soon as possible. “How will we ever repay the debt we owe Israel,” he asks.

He goes on to say: “What the Jewish state has done in the past year — will rank among the most important contributions to the defense of Western civilization in the past three-quarters of a century.”

He talks about how it is still possible for our Western system of free markets and free people to defeat evils like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran.

In my final word in last night’s show, I talked about how some day people will thank Israel for protecting freedom and democracy.

Mr. Baker scolds the Biden-Harris administration for trying to restrain Israel, and he extends his scolding to Europe.

I’m sure he would agree with me that the United Nations should be scolded as well.

What Israel has done in the past week, though — taking out the Hezbollah murderer Hassan Nasrallah and other commandos — is nothing short of a miracle.

If it is a miracle, though, it’s a counter-terrorist technological miracle.

They took out a Hamas commander in the middle of Tehran. They’ve taken out countless Hamas killers in Gaza.

Really, it’s what Israel has done in the past year following the barbaric murder of 1,200 men, women, children, elderly, peacefully gathering people from Israel, Arab-Israelis, and people from dozens of other countries simply attending a music festival.

Murdered by terrorist Hamas thugs.

Israel has snapped back from that, and is taking the fight to their enemies — who also happen to be our enemies, even if the current administration in Washington does not always realize it.

Speaking for myself, Israel has managed to overcome the appeasement, the so-called “de-escalation” policies of the current administration that is constantly preaching ceasefire to Israel.

When Hamas and Hezbollah have never agreed to a real ceasefire, much less one that returns hostages alive.

It is as though President Biden has a one sided ceasefire definition: Israel stops defending itself. What about the other side?

How about: Let Israel be Israel. Let the IDF be the IDF. They’re winning the war. Let them keep winning it.

And that’s why we owe them such an enormous debt of thanks. And that’s why someday the world will thank Israel for standing up to evil, and saving Western Civilization.

As befitting Mr. Baker’s British heritage, he quotes Churchill: “Never in the field of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few.”

Let’s hope politicians and statesmen around the world read Mr. Baker’s column in the Wall Street Journal.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.