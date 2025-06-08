Israel Says It Will Arrest Greta Thunberg and Other Activists Aboard Ship Headed to Gaza

Israel’s Defense Minister says their troops are preparing to reroute a boat carrying a group of activists attempting to violate a maritime blockade around Gaza and will arrest everyone on board.

The boat, carrying 12 activists led by Greta Thunberg, is expected to arrive in the off-limits water on Monday night or Tuesday morning, and will be redirected to Ashdod, on the coast north of Ashkelon.

The group, which left Sicily on June 1, is traveling aboard the Madleen.

“Israel will not allow anyone to violate the naval blockade on Gaza, which is primarily aimed at preventing the transfer of weapons to Hamas — a murderous terrorist organization that is holding our hostages and committing war crimes,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday.

“I have instructed the IDF to ensure that the hate-flotilla Madleen does not reach Gaza. To Greta, the antisemite, and her Hamas propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: turn around — you will not reach Gaza. Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or assist terrorist organizations — by sea, air, or land.” he continued.

The Madleen — named after a Gazan fishergirl who is the only woman permitted in her profession and who is prohibited by Gazan authorities to fish aboard boats carrying men — detoured briefly Thursday to pick up four Sudanese castaways who had jumped off a boat carrying 40 people after it started deflating at sea and was approached by Libyan coast guard. The activists said they will ensure the migrants reach safe haven in Europe.

The Madleen, whose path is being tracked by mapping group Forensic Architecture, is the latest boat to venture into prohibited waters to demonstrate support for a Palestinian state. At least seven other boats, all part of a group that calls itself the Freedom Flotilla, have sailed for Gaza since 2008.

The last boat, the Conscience, attempted to reach Gaza’s shores in May, and was bombed by Israeli forces. The coalition representing the flotilla said the vessel’s engine caught fire and a hole was blown through the hull.

Israel has had a naval blockade around Gaza since 2007 to prevent arms shipments to Hamas. In 2010, Israel bombed a Turkish boat aiming to arrive on Gazan shores. While the United Nations criticized the bombing as excessive, it recognized the legality of the blockade.

While the activists say they are bringing food and medical supplies with them in order to feed malnourished Gazans, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation created by Israel and America to provide safe passage of food aid reports it has delivered more than 9 million meals since it began operations nearly two weeks ago. The group halted distribution on Saturday after Hamas threatened aid workers. Distribution resumed at three locations on Sunday.