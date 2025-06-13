Israel’s Operation Rising Lion a Gift to America, Freedom, and Civilized People Everywhere — Including the People of Iran

‘Our fight is not with you,’ Netanyahu tells Iranians. ‘Our fight is with the brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years.’

Israel’s Operation Rising Lion is a war to defend America and civilized people all around the world.

It could even be a war to defend and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire, as President Trump referred to it in a Truth Social post today.

Now, listen, please, to Prime Minister Netanyahu channeling the Iranian people directly:

“Our fight is not with you. Our fight is with the brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years. I believe that the day of your liberation is near. And when that happens, the great friendship between our two ancient peoples will flourish once again. I want to assure the civilized world, we will not let the world’s most dangerous regime get the world most dangerous weapons.”

As reported back on April 12, Mr. Trump gave Iran 60 days to make a deal. Yesterday was Day 60, and rather than a deal to denuclearize and stop all uranium enrichment, Iran instead aggressively announced a new enrichment program.

And at the same time yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency called out Iran for being non-compliant in its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Experts on all sides, but especially in Israel, reported that within days, or perhaps just a week, Iran had the capability to produce as many as 12 nuclear bombs.

Now, right up to the end, Mr. Trump attempted diplomacy.

The ayatollahs, however, remained rogue, using peace talks as a cover to accelerate their enrichment and even attempting to rebuild their air defense forces that Israel had decimated last October.

Mr. Trump acknowledged yesterday that he was aware of the Israeli operation, and he gave it a green light.

He has been stalwart in defense of Israel.

No Biden-esque carping or sniping or snarking at Israel’s existential effort at self-defense.

And, importantly, Mr. Trump held tough on the red line of no Iranian enrichment — whatsoever. No more shaky deals.

And my sources tell me that the pro-Israeli influence of my longtime friend and colleague Mark Levin was very influential in Mr. Trump’s thinking. And ditto for the influence of Senator Cotton of Arkansas.

Now, the question remains, how long is it going to take Israel to cripple Iran’s nuclear capacity, and whether there will be a movement to free Iran from the ayatollahs and promote some kind of regime change.

Here’s a good sign: it is highly likely that Israel’s Mossad and their clandestine operators were assisted on the ground in Iran by Iranian collaborators.

Noteworthy, reports are that the Saudis, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and perhaps even Qatar and Azerbaijan have actually been helping Israel in intercepting Iranian missiles.

Very interesting that the Gulf and Sunni states are clearly siding with Israel. And they are clearly siding with Israel’s benefactor, Mr. Trump.

Economic and trade bounty is at stake. The Abraham Accords are going to be expanded.

But the world must be rid of the Iranian terrorist regime.

And the world should be ever thankful to Mr. Netanyahu and the Jewish state for defending freedom and civilized values for all of us.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.