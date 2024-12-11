‘Frankly, These Parasites Simply Had It Coming’: UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Gives Motive in Full Manifesto

In a newly surfaced copy of Luigi Mangione’s full manifesto, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson details his motives behind the grisly crime and rails against the American healthcare system and United Healthcare in particular.

“I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming,” Mr. Mangione writes in the three-page missive. “A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy.”

“United [Healthcare] is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it.”

The brief note was addressed directly to investigators and in it, Mr. Mangione also explains how he set out to commit the grisly murder.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” Mr. Mangione writes. “This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

The suspect goes on to say that that he is not the first to highlight issues with the healthcare system and makes reference to the filmmakers Elizabeth Rosenthal and Michael Moore.

Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument,” Mr. Mangione says. “But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain.”

“It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

The three-page document was found at the McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania where Mr. Mangione was apprehended by local authorities on Monday morning. It was released by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein on his Substack newsletter. Law enforcement authorities later confirmed that the transcription was legitimate, according to a report from Newsweek.

Mr. Klippenstein claims in his post that major media outlets also had a copy but refused to publish the manifesto in full.



I’ve obtained a copy of suspected killer Luigi Mangione’s manifesto — the real one, not the forgery circulating online,” he writes. “Major media outlets are also in possession of the document but have refused to publish it and not even articulated a reason why.”

“My queries to The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC to explain their rationale for withholding the manifesto, while gladly quoting from it selectively, have not been answered.”