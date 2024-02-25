Italian TV Brutally Mocks Biden’s Age, Cognitive Decline in SNL-Style Viral Clip

An Italian television program on Saturday brutally mocked President Biden’s mental state during a two-minute skit that included an actor mumbling through a speech, wandering aimlessly around his podium, and confusing the names of different world leaders.

“I said to the President of Israel, Mikhail Gorbachev…” the actor said. “Sorry, Michael Jordan.”

“When we went to the moon and it was shot from Dallas…” the actor continues as another actor, playing a presidential aide, whispers off-camera to the president, saying “no, Mr. President, not Dallas.”

“His wife tried to bring him into the cabriolet,” the actor playing Mr. Biden says, miming Jacqueline Kennedy’s famous embrace of her husband after he had been shot in the head.

“Mars Attack — beautiful film where Netanyahu sings,” the president continues, singing a song in Italian. The actor then begins walking back and forth, confused about where he is supposed to be going.

He then takes out a black suitcase and opens it to reveal a massive red nuclear launch button. “I forgot to take the pills,” the president says before pressing the button, launching a nuke.

The skit was aired on Saturday by a European division of Warner Brothers Discovery.

This isn’t the first time a foreign network has mocked the president, his age, and his mental decline. In 2023, a Saudi Arabian television show made fun of both the president and Vice President Harris.

The Saudi skit opens with Mr. Biden shaking hands with no one, turning around to wave at a wall during what appears to be a campaign rally, and being ushered off stage by an actor playing Ms. Harris.

The skit also shows the president falling up a flight of stairs on his way to board Air Force One.

The president’s mental acuity has not only been a topic of foreign ridicule by comedians, but also by liberal comedians here at home. During his return to the Daily Show earlier this month, Jon Stewart made the case that Mr. Biden is, in fact, too old for the job despite what his fellow Democrats might say in his defense.

“These two candidates, they are both similarly challenged and it is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges,” Mr. Stewart said on February 12.

Mr. Stewart then played a series of clips showing Democrats describing how the president is mentally sharp in private meetings and completely in command of complex issues. “Did anyone film that?” the comedian asked afterwards.