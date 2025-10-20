Italy’s Giorgia Meloni Has Her Own Plan for Peace

It sees America and Italy as the key pillars of the free world, ensuring an ocean of opportunity.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has a plan for bringing peace, stability and economic prosperity to a war-weary world. Italy’s premier explains this formulation in her address to the National Italian American Foundation on the occasion of the group’s jubilee.

“Together, the United States and Italy are not just allies; we are the two pillars of the free world. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder, from the fields of industry to the front lines of freedom, ensuring that the ocean of opportunity remains wide open for the next 50 years.”

This transcends ancestries, religions, and national boundaries. It is a commitment by the leaders of the West — particularly the United States and Italy — to block oppressors, restore the rule of law, rebuild shattered lands, and engender the spark of commerce leading to economic rebirth.

The Italian premier’s plan is a comprehensive one, extending from the killing fields in Ukraine to the rubble of Gaza.

Italy’s 3 – 0 victory over Israel in the 2026 World Cup qualifier was a win for peace. The match — which took place at Udine, Italy — was boycotted by the Norwegian Football Association and opposed by a group of United Nations human rights experts.

The Financial Times reported that the Partitio Democratico’s Laura Boldrini believed “Israel should have been suspended from all international sports competitions.” Despite sporadic protests throughout Udine, though, Signora Meloni stood her ground — and the game was played as scheduled.

Speaking to the FT, a professor at the University of Surrey, Daniele Albertazzi, described the “tragedy in Gaza” as being “very, very deeply felt” for Italians — a heart-breaking angst shared by Signora Meloni.

She also feels the profound pain of a people scarred by the memory of the Holocaust, a horror brought back to life by Hamas’s terror attack of October 7. A democracy can criticize, scold and even excoriate a sister democracy. However, outright ostracism is as counterproductive as it is mean-spirited.

How would imitating Zohran Mamdani and calling for Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest have advanced the cause of peace in the Middle East? How would imitating Macron and grandstanding for a Palestinian state — before crushing Hamas and freeing the Israeli hostages — have led to the Sharm El Sheikh summit?

The ceasefire that led to Sharm El Sheikh came about as a result of the Western solidarity that Signora Meloni has delineated as the sine qua non for peace.

Decode 39 underscored the Italian premier’s schema: “The Sharm el-Sheikh summit on implementing the peace plan between Israel and Hamas marked a dual step for Giorgia Meloni: operational and political.”

Decode 39 added: “On one hand, Italy offered concrete contributions to the governance and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip; on the other, it confirmed complete alignment with Donald Trump’s U.S. strategy, positioning itself as a bridge between the West and the Arab world.”

“Today is a historic day,” said Signora Meloni.

Not for the left, though.

The Movimento Cinque Stelle leader, Giuseppe “Giuseppi” Conte, called Signora Meloni “ridiculous” for taking credit for Italy’s role in the peace process. The facts indicate otherwise. The Magic Boot played a behind-the-scenes part in facilitating the 2025 Gaza peace agreement finalized at Sharm El Sheikh.

As a result of Signora Meloni’s bridge-building role, Decode 39 declared that “Italy strengthened its profile as a stabilizing power, with one foot firmly in Washington and the other in the wider Mediterranean.”

At this juncture, Signora Meloni’s Italy — not Monsieur Macron’s France, Herr Friedrich Merz’s Germany, or Sir Keir Starmer’s United Kingdom — is the beating heart of Western diplomacy and unity.

The Telegraph noted that she “has actually increased her popularity since she was elected in 2022 — an almost unheard-of feat in today’s Europe.”

DBRS Morningstar recently upgraded Italy’s credit rating to “A low” from “BBB high,” thanks to the Meloni government’s deft stewardship of the economy.

Germany is no longer the Continent’s locomotive. France has become nearly ungovernable. And the UK continues to reel on all fronts. Italy’s prime minister is now focused on “consolidating the (Gaza) ceasefire and fully implementing the agreement to build a future of lasting peace and stability.”