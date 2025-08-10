Italy’s Left Deploys Lawfare Tactics in Vain Effort To Topple Giorgia Meloni’s Center-Right Government

‘I’m not Alice in Wonderland. I am the head of government,’ the prime minister responds after a court seeks to prosecute members of her cabinet.

Lawfare is rearing its ugly head in Italy. Unable to win at the polls, the left employs the courts in an attempt to topple the nation’s democratically elected center-right government.

Indeed, these radicals yearn to foment instability.

Though the case against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over the release of a Libyan general, Neem Osama Almasri, wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, was dismissed, the Rome Tribunal of Ministers is seeking to prosecute members of her cabinet.

Signora Meloni struck a Trumanesque tone in response. “I protected the Italian people,” she declared. In a television interview with Italy’s Tg5, the premier remained on offense: “My ministers do not govern without my knowledge; I’m not Alice in Wonderland. I am the head of government.”

In other words, the buck stops here. Such righteous indignation in the face of judicial bullying has not escaped the notice of one Donald J. Trump, who has endured his fair share of lawfare.

In the wee hours of August 8, Il Foglio’s Simone Canettieri and Luca Roberto reported that Mr. Trump had asked Signora Meloni “to organize a meeting with Putin in Rome on Monday.”

Though it was subsequently announced that the meeting would take place in Alaska, the fact that the president of America turned to Italy’s female premier speaks volumes about Giorgia Meloni’s LQ, short for Leadership Quotient.

It sends a message to the commissars who seek to weaponize the Italian judicial system against Signora Meloni. Yet the prime minister, not an obstreperous judiciary, was given a mandate to govern by the people of Italy.

She is leading the Magic Boot into tomorrow. Yet the not-so-loyal opposition refuses to get the memo. Though Italia Viva’s Matteo Renzi has acknowledged that the Almasri case was a high-stakes matter of national security, the former prime minister gratuitously slighted his successor.

Mr. Renzi averred that “the judges are not pursuing Meloni because, from an analysis of the documents, she did not deal with these matters. But if you think about it, it’s fantastic: We have an extraordinarily photogenic prime minister who takes wonderful selfies and reels, who goes on TV… they use her to play the part.”

Incredibly, he went on to say that “Meloni does not govern, she just looks pretty.” Imagine the volcanic outrage if Matteo Salvini or Antonio Tajani had uttered a similar remark vis-à-vis, say, television journalist Lilli Gruber or the UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

The left cannot abide that Signora Meloni’s conservative premiership marches forward while the Elly Schleins and Giuseppe Contes of the world writhe in political impotence. Signora Meloni is proactively reforming and rebuilding the Seed of Aeneas at a dizzying pace.

Where others have floundered, she prospers. Her government is changing the facts on the ground and across the sea. A woman named Giorgia is making Pliny the Elder’s dream of a

bridge across the Strait of Messina a reality.

Italy’s Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development “gave its green light” to the vast infrastructure project during a meeting at Rome, “paving the way for the start of construction work,” Reuters reported Wednesday.

The Ponte sullo Stretto, which will be the longest single-span suspension bridge in the world, has now received its official imprimatur. “It is not an easy task but we consider it an investment in Italy’s present and future, and we like difficult challenges when they make sense,” said Signora Meloni.

“This is a work that has no precedent in the world,” exulted Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. By linking the towns of Messina in Sicily and Villa San Giovanni in Calabria, this 21st-century wonder is likely to foster extensive economic growth in the Mezzogiorno.

From pioneering the Ponte sullo Stretto to reforming Italy’s Constitution to strengthening the Atlantic Alliance, Signora Meloni is paving the way toward a Third Republic of vigor, values and global importance.