Italy’s Meloni Puts Down Some Markers, all the way to Australia from Brussels — and a Few Places Between

In voting against Ursula von der Leyen’s confirmation for a second term as European Commission president, the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is pointing to the future. A member of the European Parliament, Alessandra Moretti, may claim that Signora Meloni’s vote places her “on the margins of Europe.” Quite the opposite.

Neither Signora Meloni nor Italy has a veto over who becomes European Commission president. Yet Mrs. von der Leyen had strayed too far to the left for Signora Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia, embracing a rigid AOC-like Green Deal that would stifle economic growth. The party’s “no” vote is a reaffirmation of the premier’s commitment to her political base and a signal to the sprawling EU bureaucracy that the marketplace matters.

Signroa Meloni’s vision represents the shape of things to come — a European Union of like-minded, prosperous, freedom-loving nations unburdened by a stifling bureaucracy. She remains Europe’s most consequential leader, a principled center-right conservative with a plan for tomorrow.

Even the granular data align. With its budget deficit forecast to drop to 4.4 percent of GDP this year — and annual inflation bottoming out below one percent — Italy’s public finances have markedly improved. A von der Leyen 2.0 would undoubtedly grant the disbursement of Rome’s post-Covid recovery funds.

Moreover, in the event of a Trump victory in November, Signora Meloni is the only European head of government who can act as a bridge-building partner with the populist Republican. Her free-market solutions, decisiveness, and fealty to traditional values would logically sit well with the once and possible future president.

If Kamala Harris prevails — and I comprehend that no one should discount that possibility — Ms. Meloni’s stewardship of the G-7 and diplomatic acumen will become an example for the neophyte American president in how the job is done on the world stage. Her rapprochement with the EU, after all, is not a façade.

As the biggest vote-getter in the recent European parliamentary elections, the Italian premier is saying that elections have consequences. Luiss Guido Carli University’s Lorenzo Castellani sees the “no vote” to von der Leyen as “understandable from a political perspective.”

Though Mr. Castellani contends that Signora Meloni’s action will deprive Italy of high-profile commissioners in the European Union, he is mistaken. As is +Europa’s Riccardo Maggi, who called the premier’s move “Italexit in miniature.” Big powers have national interests. As the preeminent conservative European power, Rome cannot be ignored.

The Seed of Aeneas fully expects to be granted one or more of the following portfolios: competition, trade, industry, and economic policy. Signora Meloni has all along admonished Ms. von der Leyen, noting that the EU Commissioner would enjoy but a “fragile majority” in her second tour of duty — unless she takes into account Italy’s requirements in distributing the bloc’s key jobs.

As the Financial Times reports, “Meloni has vowed to fight Europe’s conventio ad excludendum — or exclusionary decision-making — and continue to pursue an influential commission job for Italy.”

Indeed, Prime Minister Meloni insists that Italy will “be recognized for the role it deserves in terms of the portfolios.” Yet she continues to reaffirm her solid working relationship with Ms. von der Leyen, noting that “We have cooperated until now and we will continue to do so in the future.”

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Signora Meloni emphasizes that “We are people who have responsibilities, and we understand their importance.” As she reiterated to the Italian daily, the Magic Boot is the third-largest economy in the European Union and boasts the most stable government among the top-tier EU nations.

Recently, the incoming president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, paid a visit to Palazzo Chigi for an hour-long meeting with the Italian premier. The former Portuguese prime minister explained that “Since Italy is a founding country of the EU, it is important to know and take note of Premier Meloni’s priorities.”

Signora Meloni’s next order of business will be to overturn the selection — by the outgoing NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, of a Spaniard, Javier Colomina, as an envoy for the alliance’s southern flank. After all, it was the Italian government that proposed such an emissary at the recent NATO summit in Washington.

Señor Colomina’s appointment is an interim one that will be changed when Mr. Stoltenberg’s successor, Mark Rutte, becomes NATO’s secretary general in October. Italy’s growing global presence and leadership in the Mediterranean should persuade Mr. Rutte — a stalwart friend of Signora Meloni — to choose an Italian envoy.

On land, sea and air, Prime Minister Meloni is proudly unfurling the tricolore. In expanding the Italian Navy’s reach in the Indo-Pacific, the flagship Cavour, an aircraft carrier, has arrived in Australia to participate in Exercise Pitch Black. It’s a first for Italy and the first time an aircraft carrier has participated in such a naval exercise.

The Australian government fully appreciates Rome’s allied solidarity, which Canberra says “underscores Italy’s commitment to enhancing its military capabilities and strengthening international partnerships.”When it comes to Italy’s most important partnership, Signora Meloni makes it abundantly clear that she will work with whoever occupies the Oval Office in January 2025. “For me what counts is the strength of the alliance with the United States.”