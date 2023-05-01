It’s a Long Way From Bel Air for Hunter Biden, Who May Finally Be Held to Account — by a Female Judge in the Ozarks

So, Hunter Biden may finally be held accountable by a female judge deep in the Ozarks. The courthouse for the paternity lawsuit against the first son is at Batesville, Arkansas, which, according to Wikipedia (pardon the phrase), “serves as a regional manufacturing and distribution hub for the Ozark Mountain region and Northeast Arkansas.”

I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the wonderful Netflix series “Ozark,” but it seems like it’s a long way from Bel Air, California, where Hunter Biden has been spotted of late. Welcome to Middle America, Mr. Biden.

Remember President Obama’s phrase, “They cling to their guns or religion?” Well, Hunter Biden, you’ve arrived.

As you may know, Mr. Biden is vacationing in the Ozarks all because he’s trying to cut down on his monthly payment to Lunden Alexis Roberts for child support for a 4-year-old daughter named Navy Joan Roberts.

She’s the granddaughter who President Biden won’t acknowledge. In fact, Hunter Biden wouldn’t acknowledge her either, but the truth came out in a DNA test a while back.

Hunter Biden is pleading poverty because he no longer owns a Porsche, which his lawyer, Brent Langdon, claimed was repossessed. Now, he drives an unspecified car given to him by a Hollywood lawyer, Kevin Morris, who I guess owns the Bel Air mansion Hunter is living in.

Whether there’s rent or it’s just a gift, both the car and the mansion are taxable events. Just saying.

Like most things about Hunter Biden, this story revolves around his laptop computer, the most famous electronic device on the planet. Go to any country, particularly those involved in American foreign policy, and they’ll all know about his laptop computer.

The problem for Hunter Biden is that to this day he has never acknowledged that he owns the laptop that was found in a repair shop in Delaware. Judge Holly Meyer wants him to admit that he owns it, because she has a lot of important questions about his financial position.

Hunter Biden’s mistress’s lawyer — a fellow named Lancaster — wants to know about the value of the first son’s art, his salary, and his employment for the past five years, as well as any funds from estates or foreign or domestic persons or family members. He wants to know the reason for a promissory note from the Hollywood celebrity lawyer, Mr. Morris, and the defendants also want any documents regarding business with Chinese firms.

Bingo: That’s what we all want to know about, isn’t it?

You’ve got this BHR company — which is an offshoot of the Bank of China — which set up a Chinese investment company in which Hunter Biden was a partner. Then there’s Rosemont Seneca, and then there’s Skaneateles.

We’d all also like to know whether there’s any Ukrainian money in Hunter Biden’s wallet from the Burisma natural gas company, where he was also a partner.

So far, because Attorney General Garland is allegedly — I underscore, allegedly — slow-walking the Hunter Biden investigation being run by a Delaware-based U.S. attorney, David Weiss, a probe that’s lasted almost five years, no one knows the information that the Ozark judge is asking for.

Those Ozark people are a lot smarter than you may think, though. They know what to look for even if all those slick “legalistas” up north can’t seem to pull out the information.

In fact, this Judge Holly Meyer may be the most important jurist in the country. She is asking for discovery to be completed by May 23, just a couple of weeks from now. All of which leads me to one final point.

That point is Secretary Blinken, who quarterbacked the phony, fraudulent gang of 51 former senior intelligence officers who wrote a letter denying the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which as I said has become the most famous computer on the planet.

Mr. Blinken was a Biden campaign dirty tricks political operative who concocted a lie to bail out Joe Biden for the second debate with President Trump and the rest of the campaign.

A former DNI director, John Ratcliffe, has just called for Mr. Blinken’s resignation or even impeachment for his role in creating the fraudulent letter.

At this point, everyone acknowledges that Hunter Biden’s laptop exists. It existed then, there was no Russian disinformation, but it was Blinken disinformation. Basically, a cheap dirty trick, for which he should’ve never been appointed to the most senior office in the land.

I wonder if anyone’s ever asked Mr. Blinken if it was in fact Hunter Biden’s laptop computer?

In a couple of weeks, though, the Ozark judge is very likely to ask Hunter Biden in court if it was his laptop computer, and she may well follow that up with some questions about his finances. Think of that.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.