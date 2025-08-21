‘It’s Like a Great Team in Sports That Has a Fantastic Defense’: Trump Backs Ukrainian Strikes in Russia With Sports Metaphor

President Trump on Thursday lashed out at Russia for a heavy attack overnight that targeted a major American electronics manufacturer, saying Ukraine must go on the offensive.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders [sic] country,” the president said in a Truth Social post, defending Ukraine’s counterattack on Russia. “It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offensive. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia.”

“Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND defend. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President – ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!! President DJT,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks of the war overnight, striking numerous targets across Ukraine, including a major American electronics manufacturer. The assault occurred in Mukachevo, not far from the borders of Slovakia and Hungary. Ukraine’s air force described as involving 574 drones and 40 missiles, primarily targeting western regions far from the active front lines in the east and south.

The Ukrainian presidency confirmed that the attack hit Flex Ltd, a multinational electronics company headquartered in Texas. Video footage from Mukachevo showed a large fire engulfing the facility.

Flex manufactures a variety of electronic goods, including gaming consoles, laptops, and automotive control units. At the time of the attack, some 600 workers were reportedly inside the facility. The strike left 15 people injured and caused extensive damage.

In retaliation, Ukraine targeted an oil refinery in Russia’s Novoshakhtinsk region and a fuel depot in Voronezh. A facility in Russia’s Rostov Oblast was also set ablaze overnight after being hit with an apparent drone strike. President Zelensky also revealed that Ukraine had tested a long-range cruise missile, codenamed Flamingo, capable of striking targets up to 3,000 kilometers away, with mass production planned for next year.

The attack comes just months after Russian forces targeted Boeing offices in Kyiv, marking it as another incident in a series of strikes aimed at American businesses operating in Ukraine. “No military logic or necessity, just terror against people, businesses, and normal life in our country,” Mr. Sybiha said in a press conference.

Explosions were reported in multiple areas, including Lviv and Zaporizhzhia, while air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv throughout the night. Poland scrambled aircraft to secure its airspace near the border, although Warsaw later clarified that no airspace violations occurred.

The attack came amid diplomatic efforts to negotiate peace. President Trump met with Russian President Putin in Alaska last week, but Mr. Putin’s proposed terms for peace, which include Ukraine withdrawing from the Donetsk region, have been met with widespread rejection.

Mr. Zelensky condemned Russia's continued aggression. "Moscow has shown no signs of pursuing meaningful peace negotiations," he said.