‘It’s Not From Here’: Military Whistleblowers Drop UFO Bombshells in Latest House Hearing

‘We’ve never seen anything like that. It defies what we know to be technologically possible. What are we supposed to think?’ one congressman says.

The truth is out there — but it’s classified.

Three military veterans appeared at a House hearing on Tuesday, where they detailed their experiences with UFOs — as well as what they claim is a systematic campaign to silence those who dare speak up about the encounters.

The hearing delivered the kind of revelations that conspiracy theorists have been waiting for: actual footage of a UFO shrugging off a direct hit from a Hellfire missile like it was a paper airplane.

Congressman Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican, unleashed the never-before-seen footage from October 30, 2024, showing a U.S. military drone firing its 100-pound precision weapon at a mysterious orb off the coast of Yemen. The missile bounced harmlessly off the craft, which continued its high-speed journey as if nothing happened.

“Exceptional evidence,” declared former Air Force military police officer Jeffrey Nuccetelli, one of the day’s witnesses.

The hearing was held by the House Oversight and Government Reform’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets to examine UFOs, now officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

The hearing prompted some extraordinary exchanges between lawmakers and eyewitnesses of UAPs. After another unexplainable video was played, Congressman Jared Moskowitz declared, “We’ve never seen anything like that. It defies what we know to be technologically possible. What are we supposed to think? Someone’s lying about something; someone’s hiding something, right?”

The Florida Democrat went on to imply that there could well be a plot by government officials to hide information about the unusual encounters — or perhaps the mysterious crafts simply aren’t of the Earth. “It’s either a weapons program being reverse engineered by our government or other governments, or it’s nobody’s government, and it’s not from here,” he said.

The witnesses who testified Tuesday aren’t fringe conspiracy theorists; they’re career military professionals who put their reputations and livelihoods on the line to expose what they witnessed.

Mr. Nuccetelli served 16 years and documented five unexplained incidents at California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base between 2003 and 2005. He testified that he has seen “glowing red squares” hovering over missile sites, rectangle-shaped craft over 300 feet long, and other objects that could vanish in seconds.

In another explosive statement, an investigative journalist claimed a 1982 encounter with a UFO nearly caused the Soviet Union to launch nuclear missiles, sparking World War III.

George Knapp, a prominent figure in the UFO disclosure community and frequent guest on the paranormal-focused overnight radio show Coast to Coast AM, told lawmakers the incident took place over a Soviet base housing intercontinental ballistic missiles aimed at the United States.

“There was an incident in October of 1982 over an ICBM base where UFOs popped up, was observed over this base, where the missiles are pointed at us, the United States,” Mr. Knapp told the committee, noting that the unidentified objects displayed extraordinary capabilities.

“They split apart, they fused back together, they’d appear and disappear. And right at the end of this four-hour period, the launch control codes for the ICBMs lit up. Something entered the correct codes. The missiles were fired up and ready to launch, and they could not shut it down,” he said.

Mr. Knapp recounted the panic that ensued among the Soviet officers on duty as they lost control of their own nuclear arsenal. The situation de-escalated only when the UFOs vanished and “the launch control systems went back to normal,” he said.

But the most chilling revelation came when Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a Republican, pressed him about one investigation and how the military handled it. “They destroyed all the police records, so you couldn’t even call the Air Force and ask them if there was a vehicle accident,” Mr. Nuccetelli said.

Dylan Borland’s story is even more disturbing. The former Air Force geospatial intelligence specialist claims the government didn’t just ignore his 2012 UFO report from Langley Air Force Base, they systematically destroyed his career.

After reporting a 100-foot triangle that interfered with his phone and shot skyward “thousands of feet in seconds,” Mr. Borland said multiple government agencies blocked his employment and manipulated his security clearance. He’s now living on unemployment, he told lawmakers.

An active duty Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer, Alexandro Wiggins, brought the most recent testimony, describing his February 2023 encounter aboard the USS Jackson off Southern California.

Officer Wiggins watched a Tic-Tac-shaped craft emerge from the Pacific Ocean and join three others in formation above his vessel. Then, in perfect synchronization, all four objects “shot off at the same time with incredible speed, without creating a sonic boom or making the typical engine trails of a plane or drone.”

The hearing revealed a pattern of retaliation against military personnel who report UFO encounters. Mr. Borland testified that while in the classified Special Access Program, other intelligence officers told him “they had also faced retaliation after reporting their own encounters with UFOs.”

The intimidation allegedly extends to active surveillance. Mr. Borland claimed the intelligence community launched phishing attacks to assess what he disclosed during a November 2024 polygraph test with the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

Mr. Nuccetelli backed up these claims, testifying that after one incident at Vandenberg Air Force Base, “a witness to the close encounter was threatened by their superiors to stay quiet.”

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, the task forces’ chairwoman, didn’t mince words.

“We have heard from a number of whistleblowers, specifically military pilots, that the reason for not coming forward publicly is out of fear that speaking out would cost them their flight status, and potentially their careers,” she said.

“That is unacceptable. We cannot protect our airspace if our best-trained observers are silenced. We cannot advance science if we refuse to ask questions. And we cannot maintain trust in government if we keep the American people in the dark,” the Florida Republican said.