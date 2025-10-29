The New York Sun

It’s Time for a True-Blue Supply-Sider at the Fed

As Art Laffer puts it, tax something less and you get more of it. Tax something more and you get less of it.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
The Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, speaks during a news conference at Washington D.C., on July 30, 2025. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Will a supply-sider run the Fed? I certainly hope so.

As Art Laffer has said again and again, tax something less and you get more of it. Tax something more and you get less of it.

This applies to work and investment. And growth. And production.

Wait a minute, if you produce more goods, that lowers prices.

Supply-siders understand that tax incentives generate faster growth at lower inflation.

And the Fed has never understood this. Never.

The demand-siders at the Fed believe more growth increases inflation. 

They don’t understand incentives to work. They don’t understand the Laffer curve. And that’s why down through the years they’ve done more harm than good.

Let’s add one more point.

The dollar should be reliably stable and sound.

Scarce dollars produce a strong greenback.

Overabundant dollars wreck the currency’s value.

The Laffer-Mundell model was always tax cuts and tight money. 

According to Treasury man Scott Bessent, there are five finalists for the top job at the central bank.

They are: Bond-maven Rick Rieder; two current Fed governors, Miki Bowman and Chris Waller; the White House National Economic Council director, Kevin Hassett; and a former Fed governor, Kevin Warsh.

President Trump has said he’ll probably make up his mind sometime after Thanksgiving.

Chairman Jay Powell’s term ends next May, finally.

The whole institution is badly in need of change.

Now, I’m not ready to make a personal choice yet; they’re all strong players.

At this point, though, I’m looking for a real supply-sider to run the Fed.

We’ve never had a true-blue one.

Yet I’ll tell you this: tax cuts and tight money can deliver four percent to five percent growth with virtually zero inflation. Think of it.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

