It’s Time for a True-Blue Supply-Sider at the Fed

As Art Laffer puts it, tax something less and you get more of it. Tax something more and you get less of it.

Will a supply-sider run the Fed? I certainly hope so.

This applies to work and investment. And growth. And production.

Wait a minute, if you produce more goods, that lowers prices.

Supply-siders understand that tax incentives generate faster growth at lower inflation.

And the Fed has never understood this. Never.

The demand-siders at the Fed believe more growth increases inflation.

They don’t understand incentives to work. They don’t understand the Laffer curve. And that’s why down through the years they’ve done more harm than good.

Let’s add one more point.

The dollar should be reliably stable and sound.

Scarce dollars produce a strong greenback.

Overabundant dollars wreck the currency’s value.

The Laffer-Mundell model was always tax cuts and tight money.

According to Treasury man Scott Bessent, there are five finalists for the top job at the central bank.

They are: Bond-maven Rick Rieder; two current Fed governors, Miki Bowman and Chris Waller; the White House National Economic Council director, Kevin Hassett; and a former Fed governor, Kevin Warsh.

President Trump has said he’ll probably make up his mind sometime after Thanksgiving.

Chairman Jay Powell’s term ends next May, finally.

The whole institution is badly in need of change.

Now, I’m not ready to make a personal choice yet; they’re all strong players.

At this point, though, I’m looking for a real supply-sider to run the Fed.

We’ve never had a true-blue one.

Yet I’ll tell you this: tax cuts and tight money can deliver four percent to five percent growth with virtually zero inflation. Think of it.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.