It’s Time To Add Sarah Palin to Team Trump

It’s a mystery why the former governor of Alaska has been missing from the Trump team — she helped open the way for him in 2016 and has been his staunch supporter.

After defeating Vice President Harris in the presidential election, President Trump started to assemble his cabinet posthaste. The President-elect’s choices have sent shockwaves throughout the political swamp and beyond.

From Elon Musk to Tulsi Gabbard to Robert Kennedy, Jr., Trump’s picks have been an amalgamation of right man/woman for the job and, as Senator Fetterman put it, “God-tier kind of trolling.” Most of Trump’s picks have received approval of the Make America Great Again crowd. Despite happy days apparently being here again, though, there is one glaring omission from Team Trump 2.0.

Back in 2015, when Trump first came down that escalator to announce his outsider bid for the White House, his candidacy was met with skepticism. Many Republicans shied away. Conservatives questioned Trump’s intentions, positions, and chances. He was looked at as a sideshow at best and a vote stealer at worst. Republicans worried that Trump would siphon support from conservative darling, Senator Cruz.

Enter the Mama Grizzly. Governor Sarah Palin helped put Mr. Cruz over the top in his initial Senate race in Texas when she endorsed the little known Tea Partier in 2012. Because of that relationship, many expected Mrs. Palin to back Mr. Cruz for president in 2016. Instead, the only GOP woman to ever appear on a national ticket went rogue and stumped for Trump.

While Mrs. Palin’s bold move was met with resistance from some so-called conservatives, those who could think outside of the box gave Mrs. Palin’s nod to Trump some deep thought. The overwhelming conclusion was if Sarah Palin says Trump is okay, maybe Trump is indeed okay. Other endorsements would follow.

The rest is history, with voters proving Trump was better than okay. He steamrolled through the 2016 primaries and then toppled Hillary Clinton to win the presidency in one of the most shocking political results in history. Trump, an outsider, beat a bunch of insiders, thanks largely in part to Sarah Palin, the ultimate outsider.

As president-elect in late 2016, Trump started to assemble his first cabinet and team of ambassadors. Mrs. Palin was not one of the selections. Curious to say the least, considering Trump spoke highly of Mrs. Palin while he was campaigning. During an interview on The Palin Update on Mama Grizzly Radio, Trump addressed the idea of having Palin in his administration directly.

“One of the reasons I have such respect for Sarah — first of all, she is a great person,” Trump said. “One of the things I admire so much about her is that she took so much nonsense, lies and disgusting lies — she handles it so well. She’s tough and smart and a great woman.”

If elected president, Trump said he’d pick Mrs. Palin’s brain for sure, and perhaps consider her for an official position in his administration. “I’d love that,” said Trump. “She really is somebody that knows what’s happening. She’s a special person.” Yet Trump served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2020. Sarah Palin was never brought on board.

Mrs. Palin’s support for Trump did not waver. Unlike the rest who have been on again/off again Trump backers, Mrs. Palin has never backed down from her MAGA crusade. Through all the media lies, Covid, January 6, lawsuits, character assassination, and actual assassination attempts, Sarah Palin has always been in Trump’s corner.

When Mrs. Palin ran for Congress in 2022, Trump did back her and speak on her behalf at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska. The compliments toward each other continued to flow. There has been zero public animosity with these two. Yet still, Mrs. Palin is somehow shut out.

Shunning Mrs. Palin is nothing new. Not unlike Trump, many have a hard time sharing a stage with her. Just like Trump, Palin is honest and keeps her promises. That isn’t always appreciated, especially when it comes to the establishment types. Sarah Palin and Donald Trump are wildly popular. They both get things done. They both serve for the right reasons. This type of behavior is not swamp-like, so the creatures that inhabit such swamp distance themselves.

Since her rousing vice presidential acceptance speech at the 2008 Republican National Convention, Mrs. Palin has never spoken at another RNC. She was muzzled by the McCain camp. She was on a years-long hiatus from CPAC until finally returning two years ago. Mrs. Palin is authentic, so she frightens the weak. Certainly, she doesn’t frighten an alpha like Donald Trump, right?

Republicans like Chris Christie, Mitt Romney, and Jeb Bush have not only been anti-Trump over the years, they’ve also been anti-Palin. That’s about as good of an endorsement as one can get. If RINOs are against a candidate, he — or she — must be doing something right. So, why isn’t Sarah Palin getting that call from Trump?

The first Trump presidency was a good one. We could even afford groceries back then. There were no new wars, gas prices were low, and girls played sports against other girls. Things were pretty fantastic. After four years of President Biden, though, things have changed. The days of Messrs. Pence, Bolton, and Comey are gone now. Surely, Mrs. Palin has a place in all of this, right?

The reasons to bring in Sarah Palin are numerous. Her talents and background are vast and versatile. Energy Secretary and Secretary of Interior seemed like perfect fits. Those two positions, however, have already been offered to Chris Wright and Doug Burgum respectively. Disappointing, considering that:

Sarah Palin is capable. Mrs. Palin’s successes have truly been remarkable. She has shone as a governor, a mayor, a councilor, a chairwoman, a TV host, a mother, and a grandmother. She has demonstrated great knowledge in a myriad of subjects especially when it comes to energy, life issues, our second amendment, Israel, girls in sports, and veterans. This is what the MAGA movement is about. Trump’s agenda is strengthened with a strong woman like Sarah Palin in the mix.

Sarah Palin is the ultimate patriot: Governor Palin loves our country. She understands that America is exceptional because of liberty. She respects our flag and our founders. She is a constitutionalist. Country First is more than a slogan when it comes to Sarah Palin. President Trump can rest easy knowing a patriot like Palin would always make decisions with the country’s best interests in mind.

Sarah Palin is loyal: She has never wavered. When Mrs. Palin is in your corner, you have the best behind you. Whether it’s personal relationships or political partnerships, Mrs. Palin can always be counted on. After years of fighting off turncoats and phonies, Trump could use a real one like Mrs. Palin in his proverbial fox hole.

Trump said he would: It doesn’t get more basic than this. Donald Trump won this past election largely because he is a man of his word. Promises made, promises kept. Trump has continuously kept his word, unapologetically. Trump said he would love to have Mrs. Palin alongside him.

It is in the best interest of the country: People feeling a sense of relief and happiness right now are in that state of mind because they genuinely believe that Trump will do what is right for them, the God fearing, law abiding Americans. Palin would only enhance that endeavor.

They share a kinship: No two people in the history of U.S. politics have been mercilessly, relentlessly, and viciously attacked like Trump and Palin. Trump knows that he was done wrong by so many. He stayed the course and returned to prominence. Now, he can have a hand in getting Mrs. Palin vindicated for all she and her family have endured.

President Trump and Governor Palin are similar in many ways. They both love music and competitive sports. They both are charismatic iconoclasts. They both want what’s best for our nation. They both are courageous. Game recognizes game. Trump sees himself in Palin. Now, he can elevate her to where she deserves to be.

There’s only one apparent reason that a Palin would be excluded from Team Trump. There must still be some hacks in Trump’s ear. Trump himself wouldn’t be afraid to share a stage with Sarah Palin, so now it is time for 45, soon to be 47, to 86 any Palin naysayers and do what he knows is best for him and the country. Trump has come through on everything else. This should be no different. They are more powerful together.