It’s Time To Reframe the Vaccine Debate

Though Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has now been confirmed as the Trump Administration’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, the debate over vaccine safety and efficacy is far from over. Unfortunately, most of what gets debated overlooks the most salient point — vaccines, like all healthcare, work best through personalization.



With a century of clinical evidence demonstrating that vaccines, when properly prepared and administered, either prevent or reduce the severity of numerous infectious diseases, many Americans, especially healthcare professionals, consider the science settled.



Yet, the “anti-vaxxer” community continues to grow, continuing to question both the efficacy and safety of vaccines. Indeed, according to a recent survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center 28 percent of American adults now oppose to childhood vaccines mandates to attend school. However, the debate between vaxxers and anti-vaxxers, when viewed from the lens of personalized medicine, becomes not a debate at all.

Our current approach to medicine advances a “one-size-fits-all” model, mandating that everyone receive or follow the same protocols, including stipulating that vaccines be given at a specific age/time and that each person receive the exact same dose. Yet, science tells us — 10th grade biology tells us — that each and every human is unique and, therefore, extraordinary. Out of 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 possible DNA combinations, you became you.

Even your DNA is a 99.9 percent match to every other human on earth, that 0.1 percent is at the heart of your uniqueness. That teeny percentage is responsible for genomic variations in height, weight, skin or eye, predispositions to sweet, tart, spicy or other tastes, even the type of earwax that lines your ear canal, and thousands of other minute and not-so-minute traits that make you unlike anyone else.



By its very nature, then, healthcare is personal, an N=1 equation where each person’s unique factors should determine treatment. Everyone may respond differently to various medicines, including vaccines.



Enter precision medicine: A revolutionary, personalized approach to healthcare. Precision medicine recognizes that the vaccines you receive—and the timing and dosage—should reflect your unique biology. It leverages advanced technology to deliver customized care through the “N=1” approach, ensuring that each patient’s treatment is optimized individually.

The president of the American Board of Precision Medicine, Dr. Anil Bajnath, tells this columnist who advises that body, that “We are now at a time in our understanding of the human body and our technological advancements to deliver customized medical care … Medicine is not black and white — it is as diverse as the people it serves. The labels of ‘anti-vaxxer’ or ‘pro-vaxxer’ fail to capture the nuance of this reality.”

In practice, this means that a patient under the care of a precision medicine doctor might not require a second dose of a vaccine if their immunity levels show they’ve already developed adequate protection. Administering an additional dose would be unnecessary, offering no benefit while exposing the patient to avoidable risks. Or a doctor may delay vaccinating an infant at the recommended age because the baby’s weight falls below average. This child would get the vaccine on her own schedule.

This personalized approach maximizes efficacy and minimizes harm — a win-win for public health and individual well-being by taking a more innovative, evidence-based approach to immunization.

As this debate evolves, divisive rhetoric serves nobody. Vaccines are a cornerstone of modern medicine, but precision medicine offers a framework for their evolution—one rooted in data, empathy, and respect for the complexities of human biology. It’s time to chart a future where science is rigorous and deeply personal, ensuring the best outcomes for everyone.