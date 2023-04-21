J.K. Rowling Mocks Boycotters of Upcoming Harry Potter TV Show

‘Harry Potter’ author, under fire for views on trans issues, is slapping down her critics.

Last week, Warner Brothers doubled down on including the author of “Harry Potter,” J.K. Rowling, as an executive producer on its upcoming TV reboot despite backlash from trans rights activists and allies. Now, the fantastically wealthy author is mocking her boycotters on Twitter.

“Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share,” Ms. Rowling tweeted. “Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show.”

Activists have been talking about a boycott of this series since it was first announced earlier this month by the purveyors of the new “Max” TV streaming channel which will include content from the Warner Brothers Discovery media colossus including HBO programming and “Max originals.” In the announcement, Max executives made clear Ms. Rowling would be included as an executive producer. Ms. Rowling has apparently heard.

“As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne,” Mr. Rowling tweeted.

Last week, the chief executive at HBO and the newly dubbed Max, formerly HBO Max, Casey Bloys, shut down any conversation concerning disincluding Ms. Rowling as a producer.

“J.K. is an executive producer, and her insights will be helpful,” Mr. Bloys said at a press conference. “We are in the Harry Potter business.”

Mr. Bloys, who’s openly gay, went on to say that the topic was “a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into,” adding, “I don’t think this is the forum.”

Ms. Rowling has earned a spot as a chief online antagonist of the transgender community because of her activism on behalf of limiting gender affirming care and her advocacy for so-called single sex spaces.

The seeds of the most recent boycott were planted by a “Harry Potter” dedicated outlet, Wizarding News, last week, when the group announced that it was organizing a boycott of the reboot.

Another publication, Out Magazine, which covers LGBTQ issues, tweeted in response to the Max announcement, “We don’t want any new Harry Potter content if noted transphobe J.K. Rowling is involved.”

This tweet is the first acknowledgement the normally outspoken Ms. Rowling has given to the latest boycott. Mr. Bloys has insisted that he and the show’s producers are planning to focus their efforts on creating a faithful adaptation of the books.

“Our priority is what’s onscreen,” Mr. Bloys said. “The Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive about love and acceptance, and that’s our priority, what’s on the screen.”