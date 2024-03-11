Jack Smith — Not That Jack Smith — Joins Kevin McCarthy’s Crusade To Oust Republicans Who Voted To Remove Him

The political organization of the former speaker, Kevin McCarthy, appears to be backing primary challenges against GOP incumbents who voted to oust him.

Speaker McCarthy’s political organization is backing challengers to the GOP House members who voted to oust the former speaker last fall. The latest recruit to announce a candidacy is the county supervisor of Yavapai County, Jack Smith, who is running against Congressman Eli Crane at Arizona’s second congressional district.

Mr. Smith appears to be one of the recruits Mr. McCarthy’s allies are hoping to support against some of the more vulnerable Republicans who voted to oust him, filing a statement of interest with the Arizona secretary of state’s office.

Politico reports that an ally of Mr. McCarthy, Brian Walsh, a GOP strategist, is working to back candidates to take on the eight members led by Congressman Matt Gaetz who succeeded in ousting Mr. McCarthy as speaker last year. Mr. Walsh appears to have Mr. Crane, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, and Congressman Bob Good in his sights so far.

“These traitors chose to side with Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and over 200 Democrats to undermine the institution, their fellow Republicans and a duly elected Speaker,” Mr. Walsh said in a statement. “There must be consequences for that decision.”

Mr. Smith served on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors before President Trump chose him to become the director for the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program in Arizona.

Mr. Crane is the only freshman Republican member of the anti-McCarthy coalition, making him potentially the easiest target to unseat.

Mr. Crane came to Congress after winning against a Democrat, Congressman Tom O’Halleran, at Arizona’s second congressional district, with the endorsement of Mr. Trump.

The Cook Political Report rates Arizona’s Second District as “Solid Republican,” meaning that whoever wins the primary is likely to go on to become the representative.

A former president of the Navajo Nation, Jonathan Nez, currently appears to be the frontrunner for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the district.

Mr. Smith isn’t the only candidate who appears to be assisting Mr. McCarthy’s revenge tour. Attorney Catherine Templeton, who is running against Ms. Mace, was contacted by Mr. Walsh, according to Politico, and Mr. McCarthy’s camp is backing her challenge.

Ms. Templeton has already received the endorsement of some local names, like a state representative, Katie Arrington, and national figures, like Speaker Gingrich, who endorsed her in late February. She ran for governor in 2018 and also served in Governor Haley’s administration in South Carolina.

“Catherine has a conservative record that is serious and consistent,” Mr. Gingrich said in his endorsement. “Catherine will make you proud.”

There was no contact information available for Mr. Smith’s political operation in the filings made with the secretary of state’s office. Mr. Crane’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Ms. Templeton’s campaign nor Ms. Mace’s office immediately responded to a request for comment.