Jack Smith’s Timing — Strange Coincidence

It seems like every time President Trump extends his polling lead — for both the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and the general election against President Biden — Mr. Biden, Attorney General Garland, Special Counsel Jack Smith, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and the Department of Justice come up with a new indictment. I’m sure this is just a coincidence.

As you know, Mr. Trump announced today that he is now a target of the January 6 grand jury investigation, which almost always means an arrest and indictment. It could happen in four days, according to Mr. Trump: “So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United Sates Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close.”

Does anybody think Mr. Biden wants Mr. Trump in jail so he doesn’t have to run against him? Just asking.

Mr. Bragg’s state charges could come to 170 years in jail. Some estimates for the Mar-a-Lago documents charges go up to 400 years in jail. With any luck at all, the new charges could add another 200 years. So, that’s 570 years, plus 200, equals 770 years in jail for Mr. Trump.

That ought to do it, Mr. Biden. After all, Mr. Trump is a very healthy and energetic 77 years old.

Yet 570 years seems a bit of a reach. Even for Mr. Trump. Even I’m not going to be around that long. Mr. Biden ought to feel safe, you would think.

Of course, that Mr. Biden faces allegations of money laundering, influence peddling, and bribery by a foreign national — along with additional allegations that he conspired to illegally hide classified documents — is of no consequence whatsoever in today’s conversation.

Just to be sure, though, Mr. Biden’s going for more, based on some kind of insurrection charge regarding January 6. I just wonder if there’s anybody out there who doesn’t think this legal assault on Mr. Trump is politically based.

Is there anybody that doesn’t think Mr. Biden is weaponizing his justice department, the FBI, U.S. attorneys, and whoever else he has at his executive disposal? I’m not a lawyer, so you’ll have to cut me a little bit of slack as I think through these thoughts.

I do want to remind folks what Mr. Trump did say on January 6, 2021. Don’t fret, it’s just one sentence. But it sure doesn’t sound like incitement or insurrection to me: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Again: “… peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Sounds more like peaceful free speech than insurrection. But, again, I’m not a lawyer. Just saying.

