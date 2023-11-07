GOP investigators are pointing to two suspicious payments made to Joe Biden by his sister in law, totalling $240,000, as evidence the future president was benefiting financially from his family’s influence peddling operation.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, is predicting that his committee will issue subpoenas to members of the Biden family in the coming days — most likely including President Biden’s son, Hunter – to appear for public testimony as part of GOP’s accelerating impeachment inquiry. This comes as House Republicans pound President Biden with recently uncovered financial records that show him receiving what they say are suspicious payments from his sister-in-law.

Speaking with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Mr. Comer said, “I think you’re gonna see swift action on Biden and I would predict somewhere around two dozen subpoenas in the very near future.” The chairman has already issued subpoenas for the bank records of Hunter Biden and of the president’s brother, James. Both Hunter and James Biden did lucrative consulting work that traded off Joe Biden’s name.

“This has been a painful process, Maria,” Mr. Comer said. “We’ve been obstructed. We’ve been followed at every turn, not just by the Bidens’ big money attorneys, but also by the federal government. The IRS is obstructed. The DOJ is obstructed. The Treasury has obstructed. FBI has obstructed, and the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have pretty much been the Biden legal defense team.”

Mr. Comer has pointed to two checks, one sent in 2017 and the other in 2018, to the now-president from his sister-in-law, Sara — James’ wife —totaling $240,000. The subject line on both checks was “loan repayment.” Mr. Comer says that this is evidence of Joe Biden’s relatives giving him a cut of money they earned via influence peddling, self-dealing and trading off the Biden name with foreign entities.

Hunter Biden. AP/Matt Rourke

Financial records obtained by House investigators show that just months before Sara Biden wrote those checks to the then-former vice president, his son and his brother had received $10 million from an energy company with links to the Chinese Communist Party. This payment came after Hunter Biden invoked his father’s wrath when he threatened a Chinese business associate to pay him millions of dollars immediately. “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” he wrote in a 2017 WhatsApp message obtained by House investigators. “Now means tonight.”

Mr. Comer’s committee has uncovered a wide array of transactions between members of the Biden family that included money that originated overseas, including more than $20 million sent to the first son from foreign business partners, much of which was later dispersed among Joe Biden’s siblings, children, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The money originated in China, Romania, Russia, and Kazakhstan, according to records reviewed by the Oversight Committee.

“This was very organized,” Mr. Comer said of the business dealings. “And the reason they did these complicated transactions was to disguise the source of the revenue and to deceive the IRS from paying taxes.”

Mr. Biden fils was set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of personal income tax evasion earlier this year before a federal judge at Delaware threw out his plea agreement citing lack of clarity over whether or not the first son was immune from future prosecution — specifically being charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Special Counsel David Weiss is now believed to be investigating Hunter Biden for violations of FARA, which until recently was rarely prosecuted.

“If you’re the IRS and you’re just looking at someone’s taxes, you would never know that Joe Biden got two checks for loan repayments – $200,000 and $40,000,” Mr. Comer said. “You wouldn’t know about all the money that we’re going to show that James Biden took in and Hunter Biden took in from loans. It’s an integral part of money laundering, where you deceive from the IRS about the revenue you’re taking. In other words, you’re a tax cheat.”

Last week, Hunter Biden published an opinion piece in USA Today blaming his “mistakes” on his years of addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine and accusing Republicans of harming addicts everywhere with their “annihilation” of his character. Speaking to Ms. Bartiromo, Mr. Comer said the younger Mr. Biden’s claims of addiction were designed to obscure the Biden family’s criminal acts.

“This was a very organized criminal enterprise by the Biden family,” he said. “This wasn’t just some drug addict doing concoctions and making wild transactions. This was very organized.”