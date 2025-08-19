James Comey Donates $5,000 to Fundraiser for Two ‘Wrongfully Fired’ FBI Agents Who Investigated Trump and Arrested Peter Navarro

A GoFundMe has been set up for two former agents fired by Kash Patel for their role in what the Trump Justice Department called the weaponization of the federal government against President Trump, his aides and supporters.

The GoFundMe, “Help Support Walter Giardina & Chris Meyer, Veterans and FBI Agents Wrongfully Fired,” is seeking $170,000 to support both agents cover living expenses, keep health insurance, and “fight their legal battles, while while sending a clear message that we stand with those who serve with honor.”

As of press time, $150,263 has been raised through 713 donations. Mr. Comey, who recently raised eyebrows for a 5-minute video posted on his Substack in which the 64-year-old professes his admiration for musician Taylor Swift, donated $5,000.

The top donor, Timothy Murphy, pledged $10,000, although it wasn’t immediately clear if it was the same Timothy Murphy who served as FBI deputy director under Robert Mueller from 2008 to 2010.

A GoFundMe set up to aid Walter Giardina (L) and Chris Meyer (R). GoFundMe

In 2022, Mr. Giardina arrested the former White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, at a Washington airport on contempt of Congress charges. Mr. Navarro, then 74, served four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with the Democrat-controlled January 6 committee. Mr. Navarro at the time called Mr. Giardina and another special agent “kind Nazis.”

In May, Senator Charles Grassley, a Republican of Iowa, released a trove of internal emails from Mr. Giardina and other FBI agents involved in the arrest of Mr. Navarro, claiming they were evidence of longstanding “political rot” within the bureau.

“Instead of focusing on the rampant cases of murder and rape perpetrated against everyday Americans, personnel in the FBI’s Washington Field Office and D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office were obsessing over ways to target President Trump and his allies. Their conduct is disgraceful and un-American,” Mr. Grassley said in May.

In his termination letter to Mr. Giardina, Mr. Patel said the special agent “exercised poor judgement and a lack of impartiality in carrying out duties, leading to the political weaponization of the government.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi delivers remarks as U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth look on during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House August 11, 2025

Prior to joining the FBI in 2005, Mr. Giardina served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he led “100 Marines in combat during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, participating in numerous direct fire engagements with Iraqi Army and insurgent forces,” according to the GoFundMe page. Weeks before his firing, Mr. Giardina’s wife, Colleen, died from pancreatic cancer.

“Walter is now a single father of two, navigating both grief and the loss of his career,” according to the GoFundMe.

Mr. Meyer joined the FBI in 2012 and was a pilot in the FBI’s Special Flight Operations Unit and flew Mr. Patel on an FBI plane. Prior to Mr. Meyer’s firing, former special agent Kyle Seraphina — a member of “The Suspendables,” a group of ex-agents who say they were punished by the bureau for political reasons — claimed he spoke with a Trump administration official about Mr. Meyer’s involvement in the FBI’s Mar-A-Lago classified document’s investigation and other cases.

The August 8, 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, during which armed FBI agents looking for classified documents penetrated the private chambers of Melania Trump as well as the bedroom of her and Mr. Trump’s teenage son, Barron, enraged Mr. Trump. Special counsel Jack Smith charged Mr. Trump with multiple felonies over the documents, but a judge threw out his case, and Mr. Smith gave up when Mr. Trump won reelection.

Documents seized during the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. Department of Justice via AP

Mr. Meyers was awarded the FBI Medal of Excellence in August 2024, in the waning months of the Biden Administration, for “investigating corruption by senior government officials,” according to the GoFundMe.

“For more than 25 years, Chris served with honor as a combat veteran, husband, and father committed to his family and his country. His career was taken from him in an instant,” according to the GoFundMe.

Both Messrs. Giardina and Meyers are represented by Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP.