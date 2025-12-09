JD in a Dirty Tee? Vance Mocks Meme Claiming Restaurant Fracas With Usha

‘I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife,’ Mr. Vance replied facetiously on social media.

Vice President JD Vance is once more responding with humor to an online dig, making fun of a social media image that appears to show him and his wife Usha having an argument in a restaurant.

An X account reposted the image on Monday with the caption: “JD and Usha (allegedly) spotted having a loud argument at a restaurant recently.”

The picture, taken from a Facebook post, appears to impose Mr. Vance’s face onto a months-old image of a man in a white tee shirt speaking angrily to a woman who faces away from the camera. “Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan,” wrote the original poster, who claimed the couple was having an argument loud enough to quiet the restaurant.

“Why is he wearing a tee shirt?” the post asked. One of the man’s arms is obscured by another diner’s bald head, making it appear at first glance that the man is wearing a sleeveless muscle shirt.

Rather than protest, Mr. Vance reposted the image himself with a wry comment, saying, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.”

Immediately below Mr. Vance’s post on the thread is the same photo but with the so-called “Fat DJ” meme showing a popular AI version of Mr. Vance as a heavily bearded and curly haired man. The poster commented: “nice try JD, the real photo was leaked earlier.”

An online meme depicts JD Vance – or in this case his Fat JD alter ego – arguing with his wife. Via X

Another X user points out that the image has been circulating with Mr. Vance’s face on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and X, for at least seven months.

The most recent use of the photo appears to play on speculation that Mr. Vance’s marriage to his wife Usha is in trouble. Tabloids have published photos of the second lady in public without her wedding ring as “evidence” and claimed they are on the outs.

But Mr. Vance insists that the marriage is “as strong as it’s ever been.” A spokesman for the second lady said Ms. Vance is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Mr. Vance says he and his wife find the online speculation funny. “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” he said in an NBC News interview last week.

Mr. Vance has shown a willingness to accept cartoonish depictions of himself as part of the tradeoff of being a high-ranking politician.

This summer, the Comedy Central show “South Park” depicted him as Tattoo, the character played by the 3-foot-11 actor Hervé Villechaize in the 1970s and 1980s show “Fantasy Island.” President Trump was depicted as the character Mr. Roarke, played by Ricardo Montalban.

The show’s official X account posted an image from the show of Messrs. Trump and Vance with the tag line, “Welcome to Mar-A-Lago!” It’s a takeoff on the opening line from the TV show. Mr. Vance reposted the image, writing, “Well, I’ve finally made it.”

For Halloween, Mr. Vance dressed like the “Fat JD” meme of himself in a curly wig and posted images on his social media accounts.